Bodies of TV Host and Boyfriend Found After Police Officer Ex Accused of Killing Them Talks

The bodies of Jesse Baird and Luke Davies were found in two surf bags covered in debris, which were located "with the assistance of the accused," Beaumont Lamarre-Condon.

Authorities in Australia have located two bodies in their search for a missing TV presenter and his flight attendant boyfriend.

In a press conference on Tuesday, New South Wales officials announced they're "very confident" they found the bodies of both Jesse Baird and Luke Davies, who were presumed dead last week. New South Wales Senior Constable Beaumont Lamarre-Condon -- an ex of Baird's -- was previously charged with their murders.

Their bodies were discovered in a pair of surf bags covered with debris on a property in Bungonia.

"We're very confident that we have located Luke and Jesse," NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb said in the presser. "This information did come with the assistance of the accused, for which we're very grateful and I'm sure the families are very grateful."

"Each day, each hour was an agonizing wait, so I'm relieved for the families," she added. "We've been working around the clock on this for the families to find Luke and Jesse and I'm please we've found them. Of course it's tragic, awful circumstance."

Detective Superintendent Daniel Doherty also confirmed Lamarre-Condon "provided assistance to the investigation" crucial to discovering the Bungonia crime scene, which also held "some other items of significance" in the case.

Per authorities, Lamarre-Condon only started to cooperate after obtaining legal counsel. "This is the first time he has willingly told us information," they stated, following his arrest last week.

Police believe the suspect used the surf bags to transport the bodies.

An investigation into Baird and Davies' disappearance began on Wednesday, after bloodied items belonging to the two were found in a dumpster. A "large amount of blood" was then located at Baird's home, according to NSW Police Detective Superintendent Daniel Doherty. Also found at the house was a "projectile which had been discharged" and a fired cartridge case, which were "ballistically matched" to a New South Wales Police firearm belonging to Lamarre-Condon.

Authorities believe the two men were killed inside the home sometime on Monday; the gun was later located back at the NSW police station, meaning Lamarre-Condon likely checked it back in after the alleged murder.

Police also located a white van on Friday seen in the area of both Baird's home and where the bloody items were found. Authorities are hoping witnesses can help with a timeline for the van's movements, as they will allege in court the vehicle was used "to transport the bodies and dispose of the bodies."

During a press conference last week, Doherty confirmed Lamarre-Condon and Baird were previously in a relationship which finished "a couple months ago." Doherty said there were no complaints about Lamarre-Condon's behavior or "issues with his relationship" before his arrest, but added some "worrying behavior" was alleged from family and friends since the investigation was launched.

In 2020, Lamarre-Condon went viral when he tasered a suspect in the face during an arrest. He also made headlines for his interactions with Lady Gaga and Miley Cyrus and was a celebrity blogger before joining the force.