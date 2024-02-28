Crystal Kung Minkoff Confronts 'Uneducated' Dorit Kemsley Over 'Child Bride' Comments

Bravo

"As an Asian person, child bride is equivalent to mail order bride. Do you know that?" she asked Kemsley at the RHOBH reunion.

First, a little backstory.

During Season 13, newcomer Annemarie Wiley claimed she met Crystal at an event before filming, where Kung Minkoff said her costars weren't educated and were very shallow. In a confessional, Dorit reacted to the comments by calling Crystal a "child bride" who got married when she was 12 ... while the rest of them were "building businesses, graduating college, doing this, to educate ourselves."

While Crystal denied saying some of the things Wiley claimed she said during Part 1 of the reunion on Wednesday night, she stuck by calling some of the women -- or Dorit, specifically -- "uneducated" in a previous season.

"I'm going to stand by my uneducated comment based on you calling me a child bride. That is a disgusting thing to say," said Crystal. When Dorit tried to defend herself by saying people refer to Priscilla Presley the same way, Kung Minkoff had to educate her on the racial implications of her statement.

"Okay, I'm an Asian person. As an Asian person, child bride is equivalent to mail order bride. Do you know that?" she asked. "Now I do and obviously it was a throwaway comment in my confessional," Dorit responded, adding, "That was not what I was insinuating. It was off the back of you calling us unintelligent."

"I got married at 24. I had already gone to college and I've built a company worth over $100 million," Crystal continued, referring to her Real Coco organic coconut water business. "So for you to say that you were in college, getting all this education, building businesses, while I'm getting married at 12 years old is bulls--t. It is a micro-aggressive comment."

Dorit again said it wasn't her intention, adding, "lesson learned and I appreciate it" -- before Erika Jayne said the comment felt "macro, not micro."