Garcelle Beauvais Confronts Dorit Kemsley Over Her 'Karen Behavior' on RHOBH

"There are three words you don't say to Black women: you don't say 'aggressive,' you don't say 'attack,' and you don't say 'angry,'" Garcelle said to Dorit, schooling her 'RHOBH' castmate.

Garcelle Beauvais is not here for Dorit Kemsley's "Karen behavior."

During Wednesday's all-new Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the pair sat down to unpack their heated exchange after things took a hard left at Crystal Kung Minkoff's taco Tuesday party -- and Garcelle did not hold back when it came to how she felt about the situation.

It all went down when Dorit accused Garcelle of "attacking" her after she called out Sutton Stracke for her behavior at the Magic Mike show during the group's trip to Las Vegas earlier in the season. While Garcelle was not opposed to the back-and-forth, it was the word "attack" that really struck a nerve and stuck with the actress days after their fight.

"So, the other night, the word attack just hit me in the wrong place," Garcelle said. "There are certain words, when you point them at me, it has a complete different impact. You have to know who you're dealing with. There are three words you don't say to Black women: you don't say 'aggressive,' you don't say 'attack,' and you don't say 'angry.'"

She continued, "Because that's labeling us."

While Garcelle added that she doesn't have the time or "bandwidth" to educate Dorit on why that verbiage is unacceptable when describing Black women, she wanted to open Dorit's eyes to the impact her words can have.

Still, it seemed Dorit was still unclear of why "attack" was such a trigger for Garcelle, with the Beverly Beach swimwear owner claiming other castmates have used similar language "hundreds" of times.

"Towards me?" asked Garcelle.

"I don't know if it's ever been said to you. I didn't take notice because that's exactly what the other night was, it was innocent," Dorit maintained. "Listen, if it's offended you in anyway... I'm very sorry."

It not only bothered Garcelle, it shook her up so much, that she said she was in tears for days following their conversation.

"I was absolutely triggered by that," Garcelle stressed before sharing that she believed Dorit used the word in malice.

"Some of the things that you're saying right now, they're not only wrong, they're incredibly hurtful," Dorit said in response, after telling Garcelle that she wants her to "get it all out" so that she could have the chance to defend herself.

"I feel like...," Garcelle began before dropping a label on Dorit that she definitely didn't see coming. "There's a pattern with you that I don't know whether you're aware or not, but I'm just gonna be completely blunt, it feels like an unconscious Karen behavior with you."

Dorit was taken aback by the accusation, calling it both hurtful and serious in a confessional.

When asked how she was displaying "Karen behavior," Garcelle took it back to conversations from previous seasons about the people of color in Dorit's life, and whether or not they were people she had relationships with or were merely part of her staff.

"Has there been growth since the last time you were like, 'people of color have worked for you?'" Garcelle asked. "I don't know why you keep raising this?" Dorit responded.

"Because it feels to me like there's something that you're...," Garcelle said before Dorit cut her off, "What does it feel like, that I'm racist?"

"I'm not labeling you," Garcelle maintained. "But there's an implication here," Dorit shot back.

"If there's racist undertone, that's not my fault," Garcelle responded. "I'm not calling you anything."

"You're a child of the world, you speak four different languages. Why don't you understand that being in my shoes is different than being in your shoes?" Garcelle asks, continuing to try and make her point clear to Dorit.

"I most certainly understand that and I've never suggested otherwise," Dorit said, while seemingly implying that she can't be privileged or racist because she's Jewish. "What I'm saying by that is, I would've thought that both being from marginalized communities, that we would have some common ground, far more than differences."

The pair struggled to see eye-to-eye, with Garcelle ultimately admitting that Dorit has been getting under her skin with the words she uses and how she says them. While it's unclear how they will move forward, Garcelle said she was going to try, before Dorit, again, apologized, bringing the pair to a strained -- albeit better -- place.

And though Garcelle wasn't there to educate Dorit, she did at the end of the day, with Dorit calling the moment a "learning lesson" in a confessional.

"I was unaware. And I know now I need to be more aware of what I'm saying and who I'm saying it to," she insisted. "We're gonna be good," promised Garcelle.