New Details Emerge In Murders of TV Host & Boyfriend as Tributes Pour In for Slain Couple

Jesse Baird's former colleagues get emotional on TV, new reports allege his roommates went to sleep not knowing their bodies were nearby and more details emerge regarding alleged killer Beau Lamarre-Condon's behavior after the murders.

New information is coming out in the tragic murders of TV host Jesse Baird and and his flight attendant boyfriend Luke Davies.

On Tuesday, their bodies were found, about a week after the two went missing in Australia. The discovery came with the assistance of New South Wales Senior Constable Beaumont Lamarre-Condon, an ex of Baird's who has been charged with their murders.

Since their bodies were recovered, tributes have begun to come in from their loved ones, while new details about Lamarre-Condon's alleged behavior in the days following the murder have started to come to light.

Tributes to Jesse and Luke

The Network 10 family has been rocked by the murder of Jesse Baird, alongside that of his partner Luke Davies.



We want to celebrate Jesse for the man he was, not the way he died.



Here's how we remember him - talented, funny, beautiful inside & out, and forever loved and missed. pic.twitter.com/tF7Iv9M35W — 10 News First (@10NewsFirst) February 28, 2024 @10NewsFirst

One of the tributes came from Baird's former colleagues at Network 10 news, with host Sandra Sully getting emotional while introducing a news package highlighting his work with the news program.

"We want to pay tribute to our friend and former colleague, Jesse Baird. His murder, alongside that of his partner Luke Davies, has rocked Network 10 and our hearts go out to their family and friends," began Sully. "We want to celebrate Jesse for the man he was and not the way he died. Here's how we remember him, amazingly talented, funny, beautiful inside and out and forever loved and missed."

They called him a "complete natural on TV" in front of the camera, as well as an accomplished producer behind the scenes, who was proud of his work as an AFL referee and the "life of every party."

Sarah Harris has shared an emotional tribute for her former Studio 10 colleague and friend, Jesse Baird. pic.twitter.com/NSTL7Smq6l — The Project (@theprojecttv) February 25, 2024 @theprojecttv

Network 10 personality Sarah Harris also paid tribute to Baird earlier this week, before the bodies were found -- saying it's "been a really hard week."

"It's hard to even talk about Jesse in the past tense," she continued, getting choked up. "He was more than just a colleague, he was a friend, like a little brother. He just had this big, beautiful smile, he was so good on air as well. Big smile, big talent and an even bigger heart."

"2024, it was supposed to be his year," said Harris, who added her "heart just aches" for his family, who he "spoke about often and with so much love."

Jesse Baird's Roommates

There were gunshots heard on Monday around 9:50AM last Monday, followed by an emergency call on Baird's phone which terminated before being connected to an operator. It's that morning police believe the pair were killed.

According to a new report from 7 News in Australia, Baird's roommates returned to their home on Monday to find it in a "disheveled" state. They allegedly saw a substance they assumed was spilled beetroot juice next to a tarp outside, going to bed "unaware that the 26-year-old and his partner's bodies were wrapped up in the tarp" -- which their alleged killer later moved after renting a white van that evening.

Per Police Force Deputy Commissioner David Hudson, authorities believe Lamarre-Condon used Baird's phone to tell his roommates he was moving across the country, before asking them to put his belongings in storage.

Police also believe Lamarre-Condon used surfboard bags to transport the bodies to Bungonia, where they were later found.

How They Found the Bodies

After initially confirming Lamarre-Condon helped them locate the bodies after finally getting a lawyer, Assistant Commissioner Michael Fitzgerald shared some additional details on how he assisted them ... and a potential reason why.

Fitzgerald appeared on the 2GB radio show and claimed the alleged killer did first take the bodies to an area they previously searched -- but, due to his "inability to dispose of them," came back the next day and moved them to where they were later found.

He went on to say Lamarre-Condon drew them a visual or map of where he left the bodies, adding that they were able to bring in a computer and have him "pinpoint exactly" where they were.

Fitzgerald also speculated the area's "no body, no parole" laws may have been one of the reasons why Lamarre-Condon eventually offered assistance in finding the bodies. Now that they've been located, he could find himself eligible for parole at some point down the line -- something which wouldn't be allowed without their bodies.

Bullying Complaint

According to The Daily Telegraph, Lamarre-Condon lodged a bullying complaint against a colleague on the police force on Friday -- just hours before he turned himself into the police station on murder charges.

He was already wanted in the murders when he allegedly used his work computer to make the complaint.

The Backstory

An investigation into Baird and Davies' disappearance began on Wednesday, after bloodied items belonging to the two were found in a dumpster. A "large amount of blood" was then located at Baird's home, according to NSW Police Detective Superintendent Daniel Doherty. Also found at the house was a "projectile which had been discharged" and a fired cartridge case, which were "ballistically matched" to a New South Wales Police firearm belonging to Lamarre-Condon.

Authorities believe the two men were killed inside the home sometime on Monday; the gun was later located back at the NSW police station, meaning Lamarre-Condon likely checked it back in after the alleged murder.

Police also located a white van on Friday seen in the area of both Baird's home and where the bloody items were found. Authorities are hoping witnesses can help with a timeline for the van's movements, as they will allege in court the vehicle was used "to transport the bodies and dispose of the bodies."

During a press conference last week, Doherty confirmed Lamarre-Condon and Baird were previously in a relationship which finished "a couple months ago." Doherty said there were no complaints about Lamarre-Condon's behavior or "issues with his relationship" before his arrest, but added some "worrying behavior" was alleged from family and friends since the investigation was launched.

In 2020, Lamarre-Condon went viral when he tasered a suspect in the face during an arrest. He also made headlines for his interactions with Lady Gaga and Miley Cyrus and was a celebrity blogger before joining the force.