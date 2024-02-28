Lauren Manzo Hits Back at Critics Slamming Her Weight Loss: 'I'm So Sick of These Comments'

Instagram

"Like, is it sad that I'm finally at a healthy weight? I'm just confused," said the RHONJ alum, who revealed last year that she lost 30 pounds by using the antidiabetic Mounjaro, which has also been used for weight loss.

Former Real Housewives of New Jersey star Lauren Manzo is hitting back at a social media user who criticized her weight loss.

In a recent TikTok video, the reality star -- who is the daughter of RHONJ alum Caroline Manzo -- responded to a critic who described her slimmed-down figure as "sad" in a comment on a previous video, in which she had said she didn't have much of an appetite because she had a sinus infection.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

"Oh crap I didn't know who this was. Sad..." the person wrote, which Manzo referenced in her TikTok. "This person posted this on a video saying they didn't know it was me and that it's sad."

"What's sad?" she continued, as she munched on a sandwich. "Like, is it sad that I'm finally at a healthy weight? I'm just confused. I'm so sick of these comments. They make no sense."

"I'm 5 foot, 3 inches and 115 pounds. The only thing I need to do to make myself healthier is build muscle," Manzo added, "which I admit I’m too lazy to do."

The 35-year-old went on to note that she thinks if she was at the size most people know her as, "nobody would question how much I weigh right now."

"I don't look sick. I even gained a couple pounds, and as long as I feel good, I'm OK," Manzo added. "I'm fine. This isn't sad. I just ate a ciabatta sandwich with a bunch of deli meat on it, a load of mayonnaise and Fritos. I'm fine."

"Nothing sad here," she concluded.

Manzo has previously spoken out about her longtime struggles with her weight, revealing in the past that she underwent lap band surgery.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

While appearing on Page Six's Virtual Reali-Tea podcast in May 2023, the TV personality shared that she lost 30 pounds by using the antidiabetic medication Mounjaro (Tirzepatide), which has also been used for weight loss.

"I have been considered morbidly obese," Manzo said at the time, before calling out people who are taking weight loss drugs, such as Ozempic, even though they don't need it.

"I do think that people shouldn't abuse [Ozempic]. I think it's being abused because I see people, [Real] Housewives, that are posting, and you literally see their ribs, and it’s sad because you were already skinny," she said.

Manzo went on to share that at one point she weighed 280 pounds, and it negatively impacted both her mental and physical health, revealing that she suffered from anxiety, depression, and high blood pressure.

"I get it, people don't like it, people don't applaud it … but it's a shot in your stomach once a week; it's the same as Ozempic," she said of Monjuaro. "You guys have seen me struggle with this since I'm 20 years old, and it's been really hard for me, and I’ve lost a lot of weight from being on that whole 'Ozempic' thing."

Last September, Manzo shared a before-and-after photo on Instagram that showed her weight loss transformation.