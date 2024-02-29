Jalyn Hall Reveals What He Learned About Martin Luther King Jr. While Making 'Genius: MLK/X' (Exclusive)

Getty

The 17-year-old 'Till' star also opened up about starring in the project alongside Ron Cephas Jones, in what would be his final role before his death last year.

Jalyn Hall stepped into some big shoes for his portrayal of a young Martin Luther King Jr. in Genius: MLK/X.

TooFab spoke to the 17-year-old actor about how important it's been to him to tell the stories about prominent Black figures in American history, and what he learned about the civil rights giant while making the National Geographic series.

"It was my honor, such a great learning experience, not only about the history, but about my craft as well. With being alongside such talented and experienced actors, it's amazing to be able to soak in all that knowledge, from all angles," Hall gushed. "I think, and I say this all the time, it's really just the teenage aspect of it. We know what we were taught, right? That Martin Luther King was a legend in the civil rights movement that helped shape the society that we know today. We know this, but do we know what his life was like before the movement? Whilst the movement. Growing up, before the movement?"

He continued, revealing some of the lesser known facts he learned about MLK Jr. along the way, "We actually get to see through my portrayal as him as teen Martin, and through the whole thing I was learning day by day, you know? I was of course acting and doing my job, but I was also soaking in like, 'Wow, this is what happened.' Did we know that he actually jumped from the two story house? Wow, I didn't know that."

"So these are things that we now know and we feel on a very humanizing level, that not only captivates us, but also educates us," Hall added.

The docu-drama offers an intimate look at the complex lives of MLK Jr. and Malcolm X in their formative years and beyond -- as husbands, fathers, brothers and sons, exploring their parallel stories as they shaped their identities and became the change they wished to see in the world.

Being a part of this project, which premiered at the start of Black History Month, has not only been an honor for Hall, personally, it's also been pivotal in his quest to further advance Black stories and inform the world of how Black figures shaped this country.

"For me personally, I have become strongly tied to historical Black stories that show us in the light that we were meant to shine in. We're not just something you have to legally teach in schools. The history is not something that, 'Oh, yeah, it happened, but it was so long ago. But we'll give you the surface knowledge.' No, this is history that is intertwined in our DNA and our lineage, in our heritage somewhere down the line," Hall explained. "You didn't live [it], but your ancestors did. And it's very important for us to be able to now, today, in the future, at any age, go into the cinema or going into the archives and actually feel a connection between these stories and the people that these stories are told about."

Genius: MLK/X also marked Ron Cephas Jones' last role. While Hall didn't directly work with him on set, he said his loss was definitely felt. Jones played Nation of Islam leader, Elijah Muhammad, in the series, who had a close relationship with Malcom X.

"I don't recollect getting the chance to meet with him, but just knowing him from other roles and just like, it's always hard when you lose someone that was so great at connecting and storytelling, right? Because those are the true artists. Those are the true gifts from God," Hall said when reflecting on Jones' legacy. "But you as well as I know that there's a better place and he's there, but so thankful to have had his unfortunate last appearance with such an important project."

While Hall is at the forefront of some of the biggest stories, depicting key Black figures, including an upcoming limited series about Muhammad Ali, tentatively titled, Fight Night, the young actor is open to expanding his breadth of work, and exploring other genres -- maybe even a role in the MCU.

"A kind of personality trait of mine is that I strongly believe in everything happens for a reason. It's God's will for me to be in a position where I can consistently and effectively tell the stories that must be told continuously. And that is the lane that I have been given right now. Not to say that years from now, weeks from now, I might be on the Marvel's big screen, or in your next detective show, who knows, all I know is that what's in front of me is there for a reason," he shared. "And I think we can definitely have our dreams, hopes, and aspirations for the future, but ultimately, you just gotta give 110% in what's in front of you, and then what's next will follow."

Hall, who has partnered with Invisalign to get his smile just right the big screen, is also up for a NAACP Image Award for his work on another Disney backed series, The Crossover.

As for what it would mean to win, Hall tells TooFab it would mean a "great deal," and he plans to flash his signature smile on stage should he be honored with the award.

"The Crossover is another project that is very dear to me based on the award-winning book by the great Kwame Alexander. It is a great depiction of a beautiful Black family, in all its greatness. We need more depictions like that. Yes, he's playing basketball, but it's not a way out. You know what I'm saying? Yes, they have their swag, but it's not looked at in a negative light. So just that recognition on that show, in that depiction, would mean a great deal to me," Hall gushed.

He continued, "And I'm letting everybody know who's watching right now. I'm in a category with some amazing people, but if God willing, I win and I'm up there and I give my speech and I hold that award high, and I let you guys see this beautiful smile, thanks to my Invisalign aligners, I want this to be an open invitation that whenever you are celebrated, smile, and if you want that smile to be your ideal smile, you need to invest in this Invisalign treatment."