This Is Us Co-Stars Lead Memorial Tributes for Two-Time Emmy Winner Ron Cephas Jones

NBC

Ron Cephas Jones, who endeared himself as William Hill, birth father to Sterling K. Brown's Randall Pearson on NBC's This Is Us, passed away due to a long-standing pulmonary issue.

The stars of This Is Us are among those mourning the death of Ron Cephas Jones, a revered actor who perhaps hit a career high as the beloved William Hill on the NBC series, winning two Emmys.

"Throughout the course of his career, his warmth, beauty, generosity, kindness and heart were felt by anyone who had the good fortune of knowing him," read a statement from Cephas' representative.

Jones had been living with chronic pulmonary disease for years, per The New York Times. He said he resisted recommendations for a lung transplant until after a scary incident on the set of This Is Us in 2017 led to him having to be resuscitated.

He received a double-lung transplant in May 2020, with the Times reporting that it was his love of performing that gave him the motivation to recover. He is survived by a daughter, Hamilton star Jasmine Cephas Jones.

Aside from his Emmy-winning work on This Is Us, Jones appeared on Mr. Robot, The Get Down, Luke Cage, and Truth Be Told. His film work includes Across the Universe, Dog Days, and Dolemite Is My Name. Jones was also a prolific stage performer, appearing in Richard III, Prometheus Bound, and most recently, Clyde's, for which he received a Tony nomination.

Sterling K. Brown, who portrayed William Hill's son on This is Us, was among the show's stars who paid tribute to Jones. "Life imitated art today, and one of the most wonderful people the world has ever seen is no longer with us," he said. "Brother, you are loved. And you will be missed. Keep them laughing in the next phase of existence, and I’ll see you when I get there."

Mandy Moore, who brought family matriarch Rebecca Pearson to life — and shared scenes with Jones in multiple eras — took to Instagram. "Getting to know and work with Ron on the wild ride of This Is Us was the greatest gift- he was pure magic as a human and an artist…I will treasure all of the moments forever."

"Even though he wasn’t around set as much as we all wished, he was such an intrinsic part of the fabric of the show, it’s like he was always there," she continued. "I’ll never forget how special it was to film this particular episode and welcome him back to say a proper goodbye to our TIU family and the whole experience. I am just so sad. My thoughts and love are with Jasmine and his family and friends."

Chrissy Metz thanked him for "brightening every room you walked into," and said she will never forget his "kind heart, amazing spirit, immeasurable talent and beautiful smile."

This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman called it "a massive loss," adding that Cephas "was the best of the best – on screen, on stage, and in real life. The coolest. The easiest hang and laugh. And my God: what an actor. I don’t think I ever changed a single take of his in a cut… because everything he did was perfect."

While continuing to appear on This Is Us, Jones took on a starring role on the Apple TV+ series Truth Be Told, starring Octavia Spencer, Kate Hudson, Aaron Paul, Lizzy Kaplan, and more.

Spencer also took to Instagram to share that she was "heartbroken to lose my dear friend and colleague Ron Cephas Jones. Ron was an incredibly talented actor and, most importantly, a wonderfully kind human being."

Hudson shared her thoughts in her Instagram Stories, per The Hollywood Reporter, penning, "So sad to see Ron has passed. I loved working with him on Truth Be Told so much. He loved his work, deeply cared about his craft and being there for everyone else. We had some wonderful scenes together and I will always remember his generosity. Send love to his family."

Uzo Aduba performed on stage with Jones in Clyde's in 2021 and 2022, describing him as "magical" and "powerful." She went on to write, "So beloved by our community, and a genius with his craft; he would share his wisdom and knowledge about this art we all so deeply, deeply love. But, more he shared with us his heart. Generously. Ever a teacher, we all learned so much from Ron, and we continue to carry his lessons. It is that knowledge that helps me know he will be with us. forever."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

I first got to know Ron at the start of This Is Us, a magical time when it felt like we were all being shot out of a cannon. He was always steady, always grateful - even as the madness swirled around us.



He loved actors.



He LOVED his daughter.



And we loved him. All of Us. — Dan Fogelman (@Dan_Fogelman) August 20, 2023 @Dan_Fogelman

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Ron Cephas Jones was a man of grace, insight, elegance, talent, wisdom, sophistication, and coolness. I witnessed his rise from the Nuyorican Poets Café, to Richard III at NY Shakespeare Fest, to the Emmy award winning performance on This Is Us. He was the epitome of soulfulness. pic.twitter.com/wrJs1VjTFs — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) August 20, 2023 @WendellPierce

Oh my God. I just found out my darling friend - & one of the most talented actors I've ever known - Ron Cephas Jones has died. I'm heartbroken for myself, for his friends, for his collaborators, for his beautiful family, & for the countless people he touched with his art & heart. — Sarah Ann Masse ON STRIKE 🌈🩷💜💙 (@SarahAnnMasse) August 19, 2023 @SarahAnnMasse

The late Ron Cephas Jones and I preparing to tell the story of William, in Memphis. pic.twitter.com/NSipliyQyM — Jermel Nakia (@TheJermelNakia) August 20, 2023 @TheJermelNakia

No AI can write this, this is a skilled actor, this is why we voted to give him Emmys, my strike sign this week is dedicated to Mr. Ron Cephas Jones. Rest in Peace https://t.co/FjF7yKRhEA — Loni Love (@LoniLove) August 20, 2023 @LoniLove

William quickly became one of my all time favorite characters on tv even though we only had him for such little time. But whenever we were given the pleasure to see him again, it always felt like a gift. Thank you Ron Cephas Jones💜

pic.twitter.com/DJbw63ICtd — Paige (@_samepaige_) August 20, 2023 @_samepaige_

I am such a fan of Ron Cephas Jones’ work. He was one of the most compelling and moving actors that I got to witness. His role as William Hill in “This Is Us” was one of the best roles ever to exist on television and has impacted me in so many ways.



Rest easy. 💐🤎 pic.twitter.com/G5siMc0POo — Quise (@MarquiseDavon) August 19, 2023 @MarquiseDavon