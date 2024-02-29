Jersey Shore Stars Shock Each Other by Revealing Their Past Cast Hookups (Exclusive)

MTV

As Mike and Angelina reveal the NSFW reason they split before they ever filmed together, everyone shares their hidden hookups – as one costar gets caught in a lie!

The Jersey Shore crew sure do keep it all in the family!

In an exclusive look at this week's all-new Jersey Shore Family Vacation, the group sits down for dinner before seeing Vinny Guadagnino's Chippendales show in Atlantic City, where they continued their discussion about how much they'd all hooked up with each other. After Samantha "Sammi Sweetheart" Giancola recalled her short-lived romance with Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino -- clarifying they only made out, with tongue, and that's it -- Angelina Pivarnick surprised everyone by sharing how she and Mike went out on four dates.

"What?!" exclaimed Deena Nicole Cortese, as Jenni "JWoww" Farley added, "Are you kidding?! We're finding this out 15 f--king years later?! You never told us."

"We were definitely into each other, we were," confirmed Mike, as Angelina added she was also "into" him as well. Situation then pulled out his phone and found a photo of them from 2007, out together two years before MTV picked up Jersey Shore.

But, things fizzled out pretty quickly after the pair determined that they were sexually incompatible.

"They would be the most toxic I've ever met! Deena exclaimed. "You guys would've murdered each other," Jenni added. "One of you would've gone to jail."

It's an opinion most of the group seemed to agree with, with Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi noting that Mike and Angelina getting together would've been "the end of the world."

"Mike-Alina as a couple would be so f--king toxic, and terrible and always fighting -- that, no, it's the end of the world," Snooki said in a confessional.

Mike's gotten intimate with the lot of his female castmates, telling the group he's kissed all of them at one point or another over the course of their 15-year friendship.

"We're all f--king disgusting," Jenni proclaimed. "God dammit."

Recalling some of the lesser known hookups on the show, like Deena's lip-biting kiss with Pauly D, the cast looked back on some romance rumors, like a TikTok thread suggesting Jenni got close to Sammi's ex, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.

"I swear on my dead grandmother," Jenni said in response to the allegation. "No. Not my type."

But the most shocking hookup revelation had to be from Deena, who after much prodding -- and a little lying -- revealed she hooked up with Vinny.

Fans of the show will recall that Vinny also had a fling with Deena's meatball bestie back in the day, Snooki.

"Fine!" she announced. "It was a long time ago."

"Oh my god," Mike said in a confessional.

"I'm leaving," Pauly screamed before jumping out of his seat. "Peace out!" Angelina added.