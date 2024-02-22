The Situation and Angelina Pivarnick Shock Costars by Revealing They Dated Pre-Jersey Shore

MTV

As Angelina's love life with fiancé Vinny takes a "rough turn," her ex-husband pops up with a surprising offer, before she and Sitch shock the Jersey Shore cast with their own dating history.

Angelina Pivarnick's love life -- both past and present -- took center stage on tonight's new episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

We'll get to the mess between her, fiancé Vinny Tortorella (aka Vinny 2.0) and her ex-husband Chris Larangeira in a minute, but the biggest shock of the night came when Angelina and Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino revealed they dated years before becoming MTV costars.

This is something Mike actually mentioned briefly in his book, but nobody -- not even their costars -- knew had happened. Until now, at least.

During a group dinner before seeing Vinny Guadagnino's Chippendales show in Atlantic City, the whole crew was talking about how much they'd all hooked up with each other. After Samantha "Sammi Sweetheart" Giancola recalled her short-lived romance with Sitch -- clarifying they only made out, with tongue, and that's it -- Angelina surprised everyone by sharing how she and Mike went out on four dates.

"What?!" exclaimed Denna Nicole Cortese, as Jenni "JWoww" Farley added, "Are you kidding?! We're finding this out 15 f--king years later?! You never told us."

"We were definitely into each other, we were," confirmed Mike, as Angelina added she was also "into" him as well. Situation then pulled out his phone and found a photo of them from 2007, out together two years before MTV picked up Jersey Shore.

Unfortunately, fans will have to wait until next week to find out why things between them fizzled out.

As for her more recent relationship drama, well, that was pretty juicy too.

After revealing on the previous episode that she and her fiancé were on the outs and claiming he hadn't been home for weeks, Angelina said she had actually been talking to her ex-husband, Chris Larangeira.

"Chris texted me last night. He's like, 'I love you,' all these things. He's like, 'Hey, if you wanna have a baby, I wouldn't mind giving you my sperm,'" she claimed, again shocking her costars.

"How it started was, out of nowhere [he said], 'It breaks my heart about your dad and what you're going through,'" she continued, referring to her bio-dad allegedly begging her for money and favors. "I used to watch you sleep at night all peaceful just thinking how much I want to make you happy and give you a life and family you never had," she also claimed Chris told her.

In a confessional, she went on to call him a "nice guy" and someone who's "never been a bad soul."

Though Angelina said she did want to have a baby, both Sammi and Jenni cautioned her against making a quick decision. Making the scenario even stranger: Mid-conversation, the girls heard Vinny 2.0 moving around in the basement. Yep, he had been home the whole time and likely overheard most of their discussion.

When she was later asked whether she thought Vinny 2.0 was using her, Angelina said she "would like to believe people are not using me, but it's a sad life right now, in general."

"Look what happened with my father. He asked me for money and that's not normal. I just want positivity," she told JWoww. "This last 3 years, it's been bad for me."

She added that she didn't think she would get married again and later said she and Vin "haven't had sex lately" but were talking. As Deena brought up Angelina's daddy issues, she also told Pivarnick not to try and "force it" with Vinny "just because you want a man in your life."