Dakota Johnson Calls Madame Web a 'Learning Experience' Says She Wouldn't Do 'Anything Like It Again'

Getty

"It was definitely an experience for me to make that movie," the 'Fifty Shades of Grey' star said of the superhero flop. "I don't make sense in that world. And I know that now. "

Dakota Johnson has a few takeaways from Madame Web.

In an interview with Bustle, Johnson called making the superhero film a "learning experience" -- one she likely wouldn't do again.

"It was definitely an experience for me to make that movie," Johnson shared. "I had never done anything like it before. I probably will never do anything like it again, because I don't make sense in that world. And I know that now."

She continued, "Sometimes in this industry, you sign on to something and it's one thing, and then as you're making it, it becomes a completely different thing, and you're like, 'Wait, what?'"

The film has seen little success at the box office, sitting at just 12 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. After the worst opening for any Spider-Man-adjacent film, Madame Web is not expected to surpass the disastrous Morbius' $170 million world wide take. After three weeks, it's sitting at $91 million worldwide.

Despite realizing the Marvel universe isn't necessarily the space for her, Johnson called it a "a real learning experience." Madame Web was produced by Sony, who maintains the film license for the Spider-Man family of characters. Spider-Man himself is able to be in the Marvel Cinematic Universe thanks to a special deal between the studios.

"Of course, it's not nice to be a part of something that’s ripped to shreds, but I can't say that I don't understand," she added, hinting at the reaction Fifty Shades of Grey received upon its release.

"It's so hard to get movies made, and in these big movies that get made — and it's even starting to happen with the little ones, which is what's really freaking me out — decisions are being made by committees, and art does not do well when it's made by committee," Johnson continued.

"Films are made by a filmmaker and a team of artists around them. You cannot make art based on numbers and algorithms," she continued. "My feeling has been for a long time that audiences are extremely smart, and executives have started to believe that they're not.

"Audiences will always be able to sniff out bulls--t. Even if films start to be made with AI, humans aren't going to f---ing want to see those."

Johnson even poked fun at the media coverage that would likely follow after her comments about the film and its flop at the box office, joking, "Like, 'Dakota Johnson Breaks Her Silence On Madame Web's F--king Box Office Failure.'"

She added with a laugh, "It's like, 'No, I'm not breaking any silence. I'm just talking.'"

The interview followed Johnson's recent tongue-in-cheek comments about her co-stars, with the 34-year-old actress saying during the film's press run that her younger counterparts Sydney Sweeney, 26, Celeste O’Connor, 25, and Isabela Merced, 22, "annoyed" her on-set.

"It was a similar dynamic on set to in the movie, to where I really love them and I care for them and they also annoy me," Johnson said with a smirk.

Sweeney also made some disparaging comments about the film and the blowback it's received while hosting NBC's Saturday Night Live over the weekend, quipping in her monologue, "You have seen me in Anyone But You and Euphoria. You definitely did not see me in Madame Web."