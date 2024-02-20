Dakota Johnson Says Her Madame Web Gen Z Costars 'Annoy' Her

Getty

"It was a similar dynamic on set to in the movie, to where I really love them and I care for them and they also annoy me," Johnson says of Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O’Connor, and Isabela Merced.

One of Dakota Johnson's star qualities is her insanely dry sense of humor.

While doing the press run for her new film Madame Web, Johnson isn't holding back any of it.

When asked about her relationships with her spidey costars Sydney Sweeney, 26, Celeste O’Connor, 25, and Isabela Merced, 22, in an interview with Associated Press, she revealed they weren't always the best of friends on set.

"It was a similar dynamic on set to in the movie, to where I really love them and I care for them and they also annoy me," Johnson said.

Now, before you get defensive, Johnson did say this comment with a slight smirk, which definitely showed she was just messing with the reporter and does, in fact, like her costars.

Madame Web is becoming a major disaster at the box office despite the big names tied to it. The film is not doing well with audiences around the world and is sitting at 13 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

This sarcasm about Johnson's relationships with her costars could potentially be a great PR tactic to get bums on seats in cinemas and see how their chemistry on camera really is.

It's also not the first time Johnson has made comments about her costars "annoying" her.

While on Late Night with Seth Meyers, she admitted to Meyers, "I love them, but they annoy me."

The 34-year-old millennial said this was due to the "generational divide" she felt with her costars.

"When did you feel the oldest?" Meyers asked Johnson.

"All the time," Johnson responded somewhat jokingly. "Like, every second of the day."

The Madame Web star also mentioned the generational joke to E! News.

"I don't think they include me," Dakota quipped in an interview with the publication.