Draya Michele Pregnant, Expecting Third Child: 'We Are Overjoyed'

Getty

The Basketball Wives star, 39, shared nude photos of her growing bump to Instagram -- revealing she's already seven months along.

Draya Michele has another baby on board.

The Basketball Wives star revealed her pregnancy on Friday, sharing a post to Instagram in which her bare baby bump can be seen as she rocks an open blazer with nothing on underneath. In other pictures, she appears topless, covering her breasts with flowers.

"Happy #InternationalWomensDay! As women, we navigate through so much, often leading us to question, 'What is my purpose?' For me, the magic lies in motherhood and the awe-inspiring ability to bring life into this world over the span of two decades," she began. "It's my superpower. And if anything can surpass the wonder of being a woman, it's the privilege of bringing another woman into existence 🎀."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"We are overjoyed to share our love for you, little girl," she continued. "I'm am excited to speak words to the daughter I never thought I'd have. We are anxious about your arrival, but take your time — this world can be tough. But know you are being brought into a space of love, security, and adornment."

She also included hashtags indicating she's 28 weeks -- or roughly 7 months -- along, confirming the child is coming in May and will be a girl.

Michele did not name the baby's father in her post. She was most recently romantically linked to Jalen Green, 22, of the Houston Rockets; Green liked the post, while Kyle Kuzma of the Washington Wizards commented, "It's up familyyyy @jalen @drayamichele."

Keyshia Cole, meanwhile, was among the many posting their congratulations in the comments.