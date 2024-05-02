Pauly D Shares Rare Insight Into Life With 10-Year-Old Daughter Amabella

Instagram

The 'Jersey Shore' star says the 10-year-old recently got a cellphone, saying it was "a big deal" and ""good for me because I can talk to her all the time, especially when I'm traveling."

DJ Pauly D shared some rare insight into his life as a father to 10-year-old daughter, Amabella, in a new interview with People.

While speaking to the outlet, the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star said the pre-teen has reached some major milestones, like getting her first cell phone.

"She does have a cell phone now," Pauly shared. "She got the iPhone 15 for Christmas, so that was a big deal. And it's good for me because I can talk to her all the time, especially when I'm traveling."

The 43-year-old, who co-parents Amabella with Amanda Markert, said there are rules regarding use of her new phone, however, like "if her grades aren't good, and stuff like that."

They've also made an executive decision when it comes time to how she uses her phone, with the pair agreeing that the one app that's off-limits, is TikTok. "She's not allowed to have TikTok," he explained. "She's too young."

That doesn't mean Amabella can't indulge in any social media apps, with Pauly telling the outlet she watches "kids YouTube."

He continued, "I feel like that's basically TikTok anyway. They do all the dances."

Being a parent means having to make some concessions though, with the reality TV star revealing that he's allowed his daughter to indulge in some pretty fancy skincare.

"She's obsessed," he said, before telling the outlet that Amabella's Easter basket was full of Sephora products. "When I was her age, I didn't know what any of that stuff was!"

The DJ first learned he was a father in 2013, and has made his daughter his biggest priority since.

Just last year, while appearing on the reality show, Double Shot at Love, Pauly called Amabella his "everything," adding, "It's the first time I ever loved something and somebody more than I love myself.