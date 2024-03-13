Why Cheyenne Floyd Worried About Sharing House with Ex Cory on Teen Mom Family Reunion (Exclusive)

TooFab/Instagram

Cheyenne spills on Cory and Taylor Selfridge joined them in Cartagena, Colombia -- while Taylor opens up about filming with all the Teen Moms and whether the trip helped them get closer to a possible engagement.

Cheyenne Floyd and ex Cory Wharton have a very healthy coparenting relationship -- but living in a home together with their new partners while TV cameras were rolling is a whole different ball game.

It marks the first time Cory and Taylor have really had a chance to meet Teen Mom stars outside of Cheyenne, as they typically have only filmed with Floyd on the regular series. Cheyenne and Cory coparent daughter Ryder, while Wharton and Selfridge share daughters Mila and Maya.

Speaking with TooFab, Cheyenne admitted that while the four of them are all really close, she still had reservations about going on vacation together and sharing a home for filming.

"For sure. Yeah. I mean, we co-parent great, but at the same time, we co-parent great living in two separate homes. We don't need to live in the same house together," said Floyd. "And now I can reach out and touch Taylor's arm. Like, if she reached to me, our rooms are that close."

"But I would say that living in the same house with them, I was nervous because I did not want it to change our dynamic back home. And there was no hiding each other's dirt," she continued. "Like at home, I don't put my nose in their business or their relationship, and vice versa, they don't put their noses in ours. But in this house, it was impossible to not."

Cheyenne joked that she knows "too much about their relationship now," and the same can be said for them about hers. She also admitted to pressing her "ear against the door a few times to hear arguments."

For Taylor, her biggest reservation was feeling left out, as she came into the Reunion as a bit of a newcomer.

"So, I think it was mainly just because everybody knew each other already, everyone has been working together for years and years and years. And like here I come. Like, 'Hi,' you know?" she shared with TooFab. "So that was like my biggest concern, everybody already having their friendships and just really not fitting into that."

Selfridge clarified that there wasn't anyone she had any reservations about meeting specifically and wasn't so much worried about the nature of the show, as the Are You The One? star is a reality TV veteran at this point. "I was just excited to get to know everybody because I don't know anyone besides Chey and Zach, so I was excited to meet everybody," she added.

All that being said, Cheyenne and the rest of the titular Teen Moms all said they felt Taylor and Cory were now fully integrated with the rest of the cast. "They're in there!" exclaimed Cheyenne.

Taylor and Cory met filming Ex on the Beach back in 2017 and have welcomed two children together in the years since. On the premiere of Teen Mom Family Reunion, which airs tonight, there's quite a bit of talk about getting engaged -- as their fans wonder what's taking Cory so long to pop the question.

"That's a question for Cory," Selfridge told TooFab, before being asked whether doing the show together helped them maybe get a little closer to that happening.

"I think it helped us, honestly. I really do. I think it helped him more so because I was already there. But yeah, I think it was helpful for us," she said. "And I think that the questions about engagement just kind of come from everybody wondering what's going on, you know? Because it's been so long. We kind of knew going into it everybody was going to ask about that."