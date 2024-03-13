'Nosy' Teen Mom Stars Reveal What It's Really Like Living Together for Family Reunion (Exclusive)

MTV

The Teen Moms went to Cartagena, Colombia for the new season of Family Reunion -- and learned way too much about each other in the process.

While some of them are Reunion newcomers, for others, it's the first time they've done one of these group getaways with their partners. For all of them, it's the first international trip for the series. Per the network, the goal for this vacation is for the "moms and dads to tackle the obstacles in their romantic relationships with guidance from two expert relationship coaches."

"I love a little messy TV. I love a little juicy and a little fun. So, I think the group that came in and the people that came in through the middle of the show, I feel like we got along really well," Jade teased to TooFab ahead of the premiere.

"I think there were some hiccups and some awkward moments with people that came, but by the end of it, I feel like we all have our own individual relationships with different people that we love," she continued, "but as a group, I feel like we truly bonded and really did love each other by the end of this."

Having the guys around a bit more this time than previous trips definitely changed up the dynamic, with Jade saying her man, Sean, also loves the drama.

"I don't know about you, but my husband is a drama king. Behind closed doors, he loves a little gossip. And we're listening to everything; everyone's on top of each other. And for one, I'm nosy. At least I can admit it, I love to be in other people's business, I love to see what's going on," she admitted.

"But I feel like I'm out of a good place. Not coming from a malicious place. I come from a concerned, caring place," she emphasized. "And plus, we're all living on top of each other. It's impossible not to be in each other's business."

"We can hear you argue. We can hear you have sex. We can hear you take a s--t. Everything," she added.

Cheyenne and Zach admitted to listening in to everyone else's drama, too, with Floyd saying, "There were a couple of times when Zach and I's ears were pressed against the door."

"Everybody was tuning into everybody's business. We're also very vulnerable, too. It was a good experience because we knew everybody’s nonsense and everybody helped each other," added Zach. "If I hear them arguing, I'm going to go up there and be like, 'What do you need? Do you need help? How can I help you?' We have a lot of guidance and a lot of people to lean on, which I liked."

"I think people would argue or bring something up while we're all sitting at a table and we're all like, 'Ooop,' and it will get messy real quick," said Jade. "It's like we're already in your business because you brought it all out, and we're all sitting here eating. You can't hide."

Added Cheyenne: "Everybody did have a moment."

Of course, it wasn't drama all the time and some party vibes did come with filming in Colombia.

"It was turnt up," said Cheyenne, while Jade compared the experience to "like being in college."

"It made me feel young again. It made me feel like I'm in my 20s. It made me feel seen as a person," Jade continued. "We're on a show about being parents, so I feel like we're only looked at from one perspective. So this show is old, like OG house reality -- like MTV style -- all living together under the same roof, being able to be ourselves and bond with each other, we get to be us, truly us -- not surrounded by children."

"We never really have our own time. So I think this was us just being able to live in the moment, have our own time, have fun with each other, make new friends," she added, before apologizing "in advance for some of the content" that would pop up this season.

Briana also said the experience was unlike anything Teen Mom has done before, saying fans will be "pleasantly surprised" by the show. Going onto the series as a single this time around, it seemed like Briana really enjoyed herself, too -- with a promo for the full season showing her appear to hook up with a local.

"I'm not going to lie. There will be lots of footage of me doing some things," she admitted with a laugh. "But overall, I had so much fun. And going in there, I wasn't necessarily nervous because all the couples, they don't make it awkward for me. I don't feel like I'm third wheeling anything, I'm just able to be there and they just take me all in."

Though she said she did wish her ex Devoin Austin was able to make it, she added she'd do a similar trip again "in a heartbeat."