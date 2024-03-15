Renée Rapp Calls For 'Immediate' and 'Permanent' Ceasefire in Gaza While Accepting GLAAD Media Award

Getty

Renée Rapp took a stand against the ongoing conflict in Gaza while appearing onstage at the 35th Annual GLAAD Media Awards.

During her acceptance speech at the LGBTQ awards show, the 24-year-old singer -- who won the award for Outstanding Music Artist -- called for an "immediate" and "permanent ceasefire" in Gaza amid the Israel-Hamas war.

Reneé Rapp calls for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza on stage during her acceptance speech at the GLAAD Awards.



"We're in a room of very influential people, very privileged people, which is exciting and also a huge privilege to be a part of that. Having said that, I'd like to take the opportunity to show support and call for an immediate ceasefire and permanent ceasefire in Gaza," Rapp said as the audience applauded in response.

"Please continue to advocate for yourselves, continue to advocate for your friends, for your queer friends, and for those who can't advocate for themselves," she added.

This comes after a group of celebrities, including Billie Eilish, Mark Ruffalo, and Ava DuVernay, wore red pins while walking the red carpet at the 2024 Oscars last Sunday. The pins support the group Artists4Ceasefire.

"The pin symbolizes collective support for an immediate and permanent ceasefire, the release of all of the hostages and for the urgent delivery of humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza," Artists4Ceasefire said in a statement, per NPR.

There was also a pro-Palestine protest in Los Angeles near where the awards show was held.