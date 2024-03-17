7th Heaven Cast Reunites at '90s Con -- Plus, How Absent Jessica Biel Still Managed to Reconnect

Getty

Lucy Camden (aka Beverly Mitchell) celebrated the joyous "family" reunion as she and the cast of '7th Heaven' came together over the weekend at '90s Con in Hartford, Connecticut.

From Glen Oak, California to Hartford, Connecticut, the Camdens were reunited. The cast of The WB/CW hit 7th Heaven made their way to the East Coast for an epic reunion in front of fans over the weekend for '90s Con.

Beverley Mitchell, who portrayed Lucy Camden across all 11 seasons of the hit family drama had the biggest smile in photos shared to her social media on Sunday.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"Beyond grateful for these crazy humans that I call family! To say that this was needed was an understatement, my heart is full and I have been so blessed to love and laugh with them!" wrote Mitchell in her share's caption.

She went on to thank event organizer That's4Entertainment before revealing that they'd even connected with Jessica Biel (Mary) via FaceTime, even though she wasn't able to make it. "There is a whole lotta love in this group," she noted.

The slideshow itself included the reunited cast on the red carpet for the event, one of them enjoying the sites around town and several selfies of their obvious joy in coming together again. After all those years together on television, the 7th Heaven cast has stayed close over the years.

That's4Entertainment had some fun with their appearances, too, airing a "very special" scene from the convention floor. Okay, they actually dubbed it "the most unhinged episode ever," but we're calling it like we see it.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The '90s were known for they're schmaltzy "message" episodes, and this definitely qualifies as Annie reveals to her kids, "I've smoked pot." Their shocked reactions prove that this is about to be a teachable moment about the dangers of drugs and resisting peer pressure. The thinly-veiled PSA is alive and well in Hartford this weekend!

It almost didn't happen, though, as both Mitchell and Gallagher wound up on the same flight -- and that flight started having troubles. Mitchel jumped on her Instagram on Thursday to let their fans know the TV siblings were together, but not sure they'd make it in time.

"We're going to make it, but it might come down to planes, trains and automobiles," she quipped, as Gallagher tried to stay optimistic. Ultimately, though, they didn't make it all the way there. In an update, Mitchell and Gallagher shared that they'd only made it as far as Washington, DC.

Faced with a seven-and-a-half hour road trip or an early flight, Gallagher told fans, "I tried to get her to do a road trip, everybody!"

"I don't think he's ready for the backseat driver in me," she shot back as they both laughed. Instead, they opted for five hours of sleep and an early flight, with the duo obviously successful in making it for the weekend's festivities.

Stephen Collins, who played patriarch Eric, was not present. He's been largely disconnected from the cast since a 2012 therapy session was recorded without his knowledge in which he confessed to molesting underage girls. He came clean in an interview two years later with Katie Couric, saying he'd been dealing with these issues privately.