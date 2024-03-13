Teen Mom Stars React to Tyler Baltierra's OnlyFans: 'Definitely Not a Subscriber!' (Exclusive)

X/TooFab

After getting grilled about his page by his costars on the Teen Mom Family Reunion premiere, the cast spoke with TooFab about how they really feel.

Tyler Baltierra is making bank from OnlyFans page ... and his fellow Teen Mom cohorts were more than curious about his venture into online sex work.

The reality TV star has been cashing in on his buff body for some time now, selling nude photos on the website to paying fans. During Wednesday's premiere of Teen Mom Family Vacation, it didn't take long for the subject to come up as the entire cast was lounging by the pool at their rental in Cartagena, Colombia.

"How'd you get into OnlyFans?" asked Cheyenne Floyd's husband Zach Davis, as Tyler pointed to his wife, Catelynn. "Me!" she exclaimed, to the surprise of the rest of the cast.

"I'm the one who created Tyler's OnlyFans page, I'm the one that runs it, I'm the one that messages people back," Cate added in a confessional, before Cheyenne called her his "pimp."

"Oh, lord I heard about the pictures. I heard it's bare penis. It's just penis. It's not an impression, it's full penis," Floyd added in a confessional, as her other half said he wanted to start a page for her feet. Her one word reaction: "No."

While some of the stars were shocked, it's Tyler and Catelynn who are having the last laugh -- with Tyler exclaiming, "It's about to get us a brand new pool!"

TooFab recently caught up with Cheyenne, Zach, Briana DeJesus, Jade Cline and Taylor Selfridge ahead of the premiere, where we asked whether any of them subscribed to his page.

"Definitely not a subscriber," they almost all replied in unison, before Zach made a crack about starting a page of his own. "No, no, you will not be starting one," said Cheyenne in reaction.

"I don’t think we knew, so as soon as he came, we were asking all of these questions. And we were like, 'It's bare d--k?'" exclaimed Jade. "We thought it was just ... and he was just like, 'Oh yeah.' We thought it was maybe, like, I don't know what we thought it was. But yeah, we found out a lot."

She then added, "That made me see a different side of Tyler. I was like, 'Oh my god, you're bad!'"

"Definitely X-Rated!" chimed in Briana, before they all made it clear they wouldn't be following him into the world of OnlyFans anytime soon.