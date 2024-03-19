Director of Original Crow Makes It Clear He's Not Happy with Remake, Before Deleting Post

Everett Collection/Lionsgate

"Brandon Lee died making [the original] ... it is his legacy," Alex Proyas said while criticizing the new film, starring Bill Skarsgard and FKA Twigs, after the first trailer dropped.

The director of 1994's The Crow clearly isn't thrilled about the upcoming remake.

Alex Proyas took to Facebook to share his thoughts on Lionsgate's new adaptation of the comic book, starring Bill Skarsgard and FKA Twigs, after seeing some negative reaction to the movie's first trailer.

"I really don't get any joy from seeing negativity about any fellow filmmakers work. And I'm certain the cast and crew really had all good intentions, as we all do on any film," he began, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"So it pains me to say any more on this topic, but I think the fan's response speaks volumes," he continued. "THE CROW is not just a movie. Brandon Lee died making it, and it was finished as a testament to his lost brilliance and tragic loss. It is his legacy. That's how it should remain."

It appears Proyas has since deleted his post.

In the new film, Skarsgard takes over the role of goth rocker Eric Draven, who returns from the dead to avenge the murders of both himself and his fiancée. It's a part first made famous by the late Brandon Lee -- son of Bruce Lee -- who was tragically killed on set by a prop gun during filming at just 28.

Watch the trailer below:

Proyas has previously spoken out about his film ever being remade, addressing a Jason Momoa-planned reboot back in 2017 as well in a Facebook post titled "WHY I THINK THE CROW SHOULD NOT BE REMADE."

"I was privileged to know Brandon Lee -- he was a young, immensely gifted actor with a great sense of humour and a bright future ahead of him. I was also privileged to have been able to call him a friend. Our working relationship as actor/director went beyond mere collaboration. We crafted a movie together which has touched many people," he wrote at the time.

"I did not take a 'film by' credit on THE CROW. I wanted it to be Brandon's movie, because it was, and because he would not be able to make any more movies," he continued. "He brought all his passion to the movie and it has lasted as his legacy. It is a film I know he would have been proud of."

"I finished the film for Brandon - struggling through grief, along with the hugely supportive cast & crew who all loved Brandon, to complete it in his absence. We were imbued with the strength of Brandon's spirit and his inspiration. Not only Brandon's wonderful work as an actor and a film-maker, but as a man, whose humanity had touched us," his post read.

"THE CROW would not be a movie worth 'remaking' if it wasn't for Brandon Lee. If it wasn't for Brandon you may never have even heard of this poignant little underground comic. It is Brandon's movie," wrote Proyas. "I believe it is a special case where Hollywood should just let it remain a testament to a man's immense talent and ultimate sacrifice - and not have others re-write that story or add to it."

Addressing some of the original's sequels, he added that his big issue is with the "notion of 'rebooting' this story, and the original character ... seems wrong to me." His post concluded, "Please let this remain Brandon's film."

Knowing much of the talk around the new film will also revolve around the loss of Lee, director Rupert Sanders acknowledged the actor "will always be synonymous" with the character while speaking with Vanity Fair.

"I hope he's proud of what we've done and how we've brought the story back again. His soul is very much alive in this film," said the director. "There's a real fragility and beauty to his version of the Crow, and I think Bill feels like he is a successor to that."