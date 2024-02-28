Bill Skarshard Goes Goth In First Photos from The Crow Remake -- See His Makeover

Getty/Everett Collection

The It star steps into the black leather look made famous by the late Brandon Lee back in 1994.

Bill Skarsgard gets a drastic -- and dark -- makeover in the first official photos from the upcoming remake of the 1994 cult classic, The Crow.

The It star takes over the role of goth rocker Eric Draven, who returns from the dead to avenge the murders of both himself and his fiancée. It's a role made famous by the late Brandon Lee (above) -- son of Bruce Lee -- who was tragically killed on set by a prop gun during filming at just 28.

Both movies are adaptations of the comic of the same name.

Vanity Fair published the first pictures from the new film, from director Rupert Sanders, on Wednesday -- showing how Skarsgard transformed himself for the part.

In one photo, he's seen shirtless, covered in tattoos, as he sports the titular character's infamous face makeup and a leather coat. Per Sanders, the image shows the beginning of his transformation into The Crow, telling the publication, "It's the moment we realize bad things are coming."

"I think the beauty of Bill is that he has a disturbing beauty, and as he transforms through his loss he becomes this thing that even he can't control. It's that famous line: 'Whoever fights monsters must be careful that they don't become one,'" Sanders continued. "That look was me in the '90s when we were squat-raving in London, [mixed with some modern influences] like Post Malone and Lil Peep. I hope people who are 19 today look at him and go, 'That guy is us.'"

Knowing much of the talk around his film will also revolve around the loss of Lee, Sanders acknowledged the actor "will always be synonymous" with the character.

"I hope he's proud of what we've done and how we've brought the story back again. His soul is very much alive in this film," said the director. "There's a real fragility and beauty to his version of the Crow, and I think Bill feels like he is a successor to that."