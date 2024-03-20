Michael Keaton Looks Absolutely Perfect In First Official Photo From Beetlejuice Sequel

Keaton in 1988 film/Everett Collection

Another new pic shows Winona Ryder, Catherine O'Hara, Jenna Ortega and Justin Theroux in the Tim Burton-directed flick.

It's (almost) showtime!

The first official photos from the highly-anticipated sequel to Beetlejuice -- titled, brilliantly, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice -- are finally here, 36 years after the original film. A trailer is expected later this week, most likely Thursday.

In pictures shared by Entertainment Weekly on Wednesday morning, Keaton is seen back in his black and white striped suit, green hair wild as ever in what appears to be the same attic from the first film.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Another picture (second side above) shows the Deetz family and Theroux's mystery character at the cemetery, with Burton confirming to the outlet that the movie begins with a death in the family. No word yet on who died.

Speaking with EW, Burton said Keaton, "sort of like demon possession, just went right back into" playing the bio-exorcist on set of the sequel -- adding that it was "a weird out-of-body experience." to see him back in his getup.

He also stressed the importance of using stop-motion animation and staying away from too many special effects, telling the outlet, "It needed a back-to-basics, handmade quality. It reenergized why I love making movies."

Of Ryder's role in the film, he also teased, "I so identified with the Lydia character, but then you get to all these years later, and you take your own journey, going from cool teenager to lame adult, back and forth again. That made it emotional, gave it a foundation. So that was the thing that really truly got me into it."