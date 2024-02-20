Michael Keaton Teases 'Beetlejuice' Sequel and Creative Decision Not to Rely Heavily on CGI

Getty / Everett

"I was totally not interested in doing something where there was too much technology," Keaton said of shooting a to the 1988 film. "It had to feel handmade."

If Michael Keaton was going to bring Beetlejuice back to life, it had to feel real.

In a new interview with People, Keaton teased the highly anticipated sequel to the 1988 film, and dished on he and Tim Burton's decision to steer away from the heavy use of CGI.

"The one thing that he and I decided on -- early, early, early on -- from the beginning, if we ever did it again, I was totally not interested in doing something where there was too much technology," Keaton told the outlet. "It had to feel handmade."

He continued, "What made it fun was watching somebody in the corner actually holding something up for you, to watch everybody in the shrunken head room and say, 'Those are people under there, operating these things, trying to get it right.'"

Keaton's been quoted calling the film great fun, something he reiterated during his conversation with People, and that's due in part to the very real techniques used to make the sequel.

"When you get to do that again after years of standing in front of a giant screen, pretending somebody's across the way from you, this is just enormous fun," Keaton gushed.

Due out September 6, in addition to Keaton, the upcoming sequel will also see Winona Ryder and Catherine O'Hara reprise their respective roles as Lydia and Delia Deetz. Jenna Ortega, meanwhile, is set to play Ryder's daughter in the film, with Willem Dafoe, Monica Bellucci, and Justin Theroux rounding out the cast.

Ortega also opened up about the sequel, while speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the Emmy Awards last month, calling it "the most fun" she's "ever" had on a set .

"Visually -- so exciting. Everything was practical," Ortega said before sharing her take on the use of handmade elements on set.

"I think we're not using very much CGI or anything like that at all," the 21-year-old actress added. "It was nice. It was very satisfying shooting on set because you got instant gratification. It looks cool."

Of the star-studded ensemble, the Wednesday star, who reunited with Burton for the film, said, "Everyone did an incredible job. I felt so lucky to be there, it was insane... I can't wait for people to see."