Backpacker Makes Horrifying, Midnight Bathroom Discovery 20 Minutes After Shower In Viral Video

While traveling in Vietnam, TikTok backpacker Marissa Mcgarr was left asking her followers how to react after making a horrifying discovery in her hotel room bathroom.

26-year-old Mcgarr, who posts under the name TravelingChica on TikTok, was documenting her trip to Southeast Asia earlier this month when one of her late night posts really blew up big on the video-sharing app.

"what would you do in this situation be honest," she captioned the clip, which has been viewed nearly 2 million times since it went up on March 7.

In the footage, Mcgarr explains that she took a shower about 20 minutes prior to the recording and, at the time, "there wasn't a single ant in the bathroom or anything, like nothing out of the normal."

After laying on her bed for a little bit, she said she returned to the bathroom to brush her hair and found the room literally covered in ants. "Oh my god," she exclaimed as she showed the insects crawling all over the walls, sink and ceiling.

"It's literally midnight right now and I doin't have any idea what the f--k to do," she said, before the video ended.

"I would simply…die✨" read the most liked comment on her post, while someone else asked, "Are you whispering so the ants don't hear you?"

"That's ... worse then I imagined lol," wrote another viewer, as some offered suggestions like getting a vacuum or mixing vinegar and hot water in a spray bottle to take care of the pesky insects interrupting her vacation.

In a followup video, Mcgarr said that someone from the hotel did come and spray down the whole bathroom, but the ants kept coming out of an outlet. "How are they even doing that?!" she asked.

The backpacker, who works as a freelance copywriter, told PEOPLE that eventually she was given another room for the night, before being told the next morning they had taken care of the problem.