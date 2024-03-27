Bethenny Frankel Says She Was Punched in Face Amid Random NYC Attacks on Women

Getty/TikTok

Bethenny Frankel is throwing her name in the hat of the handful of women reportedly being punched at random in New York City.

In a since-deleted comment on a TikTok video of fashion design student, Mikayla Toninato, detailing her own assault, The Real Housewives of New York City alum revealed she too was randomly punched on a Manhattan street earlier this year.

"This is insane bc this happened to me a few months ago but I was embarrassed to say," Frankel wrote. "I was on the UWS [Upper West Side]. Insane. I was taking video of a bakery."

She did not share the extent of her injuries.

Frankel's comment comes after more than 25 women have come forward and shared their stories of being attacked in NYC in broad daylight in recent months.

One woman said she was assaulted walking home from class. Another said she was assaulted on her way to work. A third woman said she was attacked walking her dog. At least two of the women described suspects with similar characteristics.

Influencer Halley Kate shared her story as recently as Monday, showing off a huge bump on her forehead after telling her followers that a man came up and punched her "in the face."

"You guys, I was literally just walking, and a man came up and punched me in the face," she said through tears. "Oh my God, it's so bad. I can't even talk."

In a subsequent video shared to her account, Kate said that she went to urgent care after the assault, and revealed that the attack was reported to police.

While not confirmed, the attacks appear to be part of a alleged trend emerging in NYC called the "knockout game" in which young people dare each other to sucker-punch a stranger.

Many women online have since expressed that seeing the videos of other women sharing their alleged experiences have left them feeling uneasy.

"I have never felt so unsafe in the city than I do now," reality TV personality Melinda Melrose, who was on the show Too Hot to Handle, said in a TikTok video of her own. "This is another reason why I packed all my things out of my apartment, put them in storage and I'm moving. I do not got time to end up on the news and become someone's victim."

See more videos of women who have come forward below: