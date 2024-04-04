Graphic Video of Apple River Stabbing Released, Disemboweled Victim Shows Injuries

FOX9

Newly-released video shows the moment Nicolae Miu began allegedly stabbing a group during a chaotic tubing encounter, leaving one teen dead and four others injured, as witnesses begin to testify in his trial.

The trial is underway for the man accused of going on a stabbing rampage during a deadly tubing confrontation in Wisconsin -- killing a 17-year-old high school student and injuring four more in the process.

The incident went down at Apple River in August 2022, with victims and prosecutors claiming 54-year-old Nicolae Miu pulled a knife on a group during a confrontation on the water, which was captured on video. The defense, meanwhile, says Miu was acting in self-defense after being surrounded and taunted by the "drunk" group.

Isaac Schuman, 17, was killed, while Ryhley Mattison, A.J. Martin, Dante Carlson and Tony Carlson were all injured. Miu faces one charge of first-degree intentional homicide for Schuman's death, as well as four counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide for the injured parties; he pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Newly-released video shown in court shows the moments leading up to, during and after the fatal stabbing, after Miu approached the group allegedly looking for a friend's lost cell phone with a snorkel.

In the footage, one member of the group says Miu told them he was "looking for little girls" -- though, if he said that, it happened before the witness started recording the confrontation with his cell phone. The group is seen telling Miu to get away from them, repeatedly, while laughing and shouting at him, calling him a "pedophile."

As others come over to yell at Miu, the situation then takes a terrifying turn.

According to prosecutor Karl Anderson (via CBS News), Miu hit a woman in the group, before he was punched and fell to the water. The footage then shows Martin getting stabbed, while Mattison can be seen bleeding and screaming in the background; it's then the group starts to realize Miu used his knife, as they begin to scream and flee.

"Are you serious? This isn't real," the person holding the cell phone says, as Martin is seen holding onto his stomach, blood filling the water.

"All Nicolae had to do was walk away. He eventually did walk away, but not after stabbing five people," said Anderson, who said Schuman died "almost immediately" after being stabbed in the torso, cutting through two ribs and slicing his heart.

Miu's defense lawyer Aaron Nelson, in opening statements, described the group as "drunk teens" who were "smoking stuff," claiming Schuman had a blood alcohol level of .219. He also said there were no "little girls" in the area, accusing the group of telling "lies to make the crowd angry."

He also claimed Schuman "tried to strangle" Miu and was accidentally stabbed when his client fell backwards.

Throughout the week, numerous witnesses have testified about what allegedly went down that day. A few of them admitted to drinking and smoking marijuana while on the river.

One of the first to take the stand was Schuman's mother, Alina Hernandez, who rushed to the scene shortly after learning her son had been stabbed. He was dead by the time she arrived, she confirmed through tears.

Both Dante Carlson and his brother Anthony showed off their injuries in court, saying they entered the fray to help the group. Anthony also recalled "holding my friend's intestines" after Martin was stabbed.

Ryhley Mattison -- who suffered a punctured lung -- also testified, recalling "losing so much blood" after being stabbed; she began to break down in tears on the stand after being shown photos of her on the river bank after the attack.

AJ Martin also testified on Wednesday, showing off the scar running down his torso after he was seen getting stabbed in the footage; Martin is the victim seen in a yellow swimsuit, holding onto his stomach after the stabbing.

Martin said he saw Miu strike one of the women in the group and was attempting to break up the fight when the suspect "got me with the knife."

"My stomach was open and my intestines were in my hands," he testified, recalling his "visceral" screams and "scooping" himself together as he attempted to get out of the water. He also recalled telling a friend he thought, "100%" he was going to die.