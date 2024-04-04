Elizabeth Hurley Reacts to Speculation She Took Prince Harry's Virginity

Bravo

While appearing on Watch What Happens Live, the actress also explained why she wasn't in the third Austin Powers movie.

Elizabeth Hurley is putting rumors of a hookup with Prince Harry to bed.

The 58-year-old actress appeared on Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live, where she was asked about speculation she's the mystery woman to whom the royal lost his virginity. Rumors began after Harry wrote about his first sexual experience in his memoir, Spare, calling it an "inglorious episode with an older woman" who liked horses and "treated me not unlike a young stallion."

"Quick ride, after which she'd smacked my rump and sent me to grace," he wrote. "Among the many things about it that were wrong. It happened in a grassy field behind a busy pub."

When asked about the rumor by Andy Cohen, she called it "ludicrous."

"He said, 'She was English. She was older than me. It was in Gloucestershire.' And they were like, 'Ah, it's Elizabeth.' It was absurd. It was ridiculous,'" she exclaimed. "It was like saying, 'He's great-looking. He's American, oh, it's Andy Cohen."

"I've never met him in my life!" she also clarified.

Elsewhere in the episode, Hurley reacted to another rumor that she turned down reprising her role as Vanessa Kensington in the third Austin Powers movie. The actress starred opposite Mike Myers in the 1997 film, Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, and briefly appeared in the sequel, The Spy Who Shagged Me, but she was MIA from the third movie, Goldmember, which starred Beyonce Knowles.

Hurley confirmed she was given an offer to return, but the timing just didn't work out.

"When I was offered it, I said to them — and they were the first people who knew, apart from my immediate family — I said, 'Guys, I'm pregnant.' And I was pregnant with my son," she shared, referring to 21-year-old son Damian. "I said, 'So, unless you shoot it literally next week, I don't think I can shoot it.'"

"They were like, 'Oh, you'll be fine, you're so skinny,'" she continued, before adding she gained 63 lbs. when she was pregnant. "I was like, 'No, no, you don't understand, you really have to shoot really soon.'"

By the time the movie started to film, Hurley was too far along.