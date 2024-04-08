NY Man Catches Alleged Porch Pirate Using Decoy Package Filled with Dog Poop, Used Pee Pads

TikTok

Viral video shows the moment the alleged porch pirate was surprised by a homeowner who barreled out of his house holding a bat, after catching him in the act.

A Queens man went viral on TikTok after sharing footage of the moment he caught an alleged porch pirate in the act.

35-year-old Carlos Mejia was reportedly fed up after having hundreds of packages stolen from his front stoop -- including a pricey pair of sneakers -- and concocted a plan to ensure it never happened again.

In video posted to his TikTok page which has racked up almost 1 million views since it went up on March 30, Mejia shows the moment he caught an alleged porch pirate -- or "thief," as he labeled the man -- using "decoy boxes."

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

The footage shows a man, later identified as Victor Stazzone, opening the front gate to Mejia's stairs, before walking up and appearing to grab a box, which he begins to place into his backpack. It's then Mejia bursts out of the front door, baseball bat in hand.

"Oh s--t," Stazzone exclaims, before he tells Mejia he wasn't stealing from him, but "just didn't want anybody to take them, bro" He then tells Mejia he lives nearby, as Media tells the man to get on his knees and wait for authorities to arrive.

Once cops show up, Stazzone can be heard exclaiming, "I stole an empty box."

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

It wasn't totally empty, however.

Speaking with the New York Post after going viral, Mejia said the box was filled with trash, dog poop and urine-soaked pee pads. There was also a letter, which he showed off on TikTok, which read: "Keep stealing our s--t and you won't make it to the next year, bitch ass f--king c--t."

He also put a UPS label on the box, in an attempt to make it look more legit.

"I was like, 'This is crazy, I gotta do something about it' so I grabbed a baseball bat, came out and held him down until the cops got here." he told the outlet. "When I came out the door he went, 'Wow, wow, wow, wow.' My first instinct was he was [he's] going to run so I shut the gate."

"I was like, 'You're on my property now' and he was like, 'Don't hit me, please don’t hit me,'" added Mejia.