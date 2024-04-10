Wynonna Judd's Daughter Grace Kelley Arrested For Indecent Exposure on Alabama Highway

Elmore County Sheriff's Department / Getty

The 27-year-old daughter of the country star -- who has faced legal trouble in the past -- allegedly exposed her breasts and lower body at an intersection in Millbrook, Alabama.

Wynonna Judd's daughter, Grace Kelley, was arrested in Alabama last Friday.

On April 5, the 27-year-old daughter of the country star was arrested and booked in an Alabama jail on charges of indecent exposure and obstructing government operations, according to Elmore County Sheriff's Office jail records.

Per charging documents obtained by AL.com, Kelley allegedly exposed her breasts and lower body at an intersection of Interstate 65 and Highway 14 in Millbrook, Alabama, where she reportedly lives. According to the outlet, after police attempted to arrest Kelley, she wouldn't identify herself, and she then sat down on the side of the road and refused to comply with the officers.

According to Elmore County Sheriff's Office, Kelley is being held on a $1000 bond. Her court date is set for April 11.

This is not the first time Kelley has faced legal trouble.

Kelley -- who is the daughter of Judd and her first husband Arch Kelley -- was arrested in 2016 for possession of meth, and was sentenced to eight years in prison two years later after she violated her probation when she left a court-mandated drug recovery program, according to Us Weekly.

"It's confirmed that Grace Pauline Kelley is serving an eight-year sentence at West Tennessee State Penitentiary in Henning, Tennessee," Robert Reburn, an East Tennessee public information officer, told the outlet at the time. "Grace's probation was revoked on February 8, 2018. Grace was given a eight year sentence for scheduled two drugs (meth) in June of 2016 and another four year sentence for evading arrest in July 2016. Her sentence doesn’t set to expire until August 2025."

However, Kelley was reportedly released early in December 2022. Prior to her release, she was pregnant in jail, and was granted a temporary leave of absence in March 2022 to give birth, according to The Sun.

Meanwhile, she was arrested again in May 2023 for violating an order of protection and restraining order, as well as violating her parole, The Sun reported. Kelley spent time behind bars, before being released in October.

In May 2022, Judd took to Instagram to announce the birth of her first grandchild, a daughter named Kaliyah, revealing she was born a little over two weeks before her mom Naomi Judd's tragic passing.

"I DO know, that the pain of losing Mom on 4/30 to suicide is so great, that I often feel like I’m not ever going to be able to fully accept and surrender to the truth that she left the way she did. This cannot be how The Judds story ends.💔," she wrote at the time.