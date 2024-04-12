Blac Chyna Details Appearance in Wendy Williams Docuseries & Why She Feels It Was 'Necessary'

LIfetime

Chyna claims she was unaware cameras were rolling when she went to visit her longtime friend at her home, which was featured in 'Where Is Wendy Williams?'

Blac Chyna is reflecting on her appearance in Wendy Williams' docuseries.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the reality star -- whose real name is Angela White -- detailed her involvement in Lifetime's two-part docuseries, Where Is Wendy Williams?, and explained why she believes it was "definitely necessary" the show was made despite some questioning whether it was exploitative.

Chyna appeared in a heartbreaking scene in the docuseries, stopping by to visit her longtime friend at her home in New York City, where the two shared a sweet and emotional reunion and caught up.

The 35-year-old -- who opened up about her years-long friendship with Williams -- told ET that she was unaware cameras were rolling, or the fact they were filming a documentary, when she appeared at Williams' house.

"I just went over to her house," she said when asked how she became involved in the docuseries. "I just wanted to be there for her. I just really wanted her to, like, see me."

Chyna also admitted that she hasn't watched the documentary in full.

"I've seen certain clips and things like that," she explained. "I'm the type of person if I see more than what I need to see, I'm gonna have to dig and get to the bottom of certain things and I'm just like, 'Whatever for me is supposed to be for me,' you know what I mean? And I was there for Wendy and I didn't even know that they were, like, filming a documentary."

Where Is Wendy Williams? was supposed to chronicle Williams' big comeback with a new podcast, but instead offered intimate insight as the beleaguered former talk show host's health declined, leaving her angry, erratic, and struggling again with alcoholism. Shortly before the two-part docuseries was released in February, her team revealed Williams had been diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia in 2023, receiving the same diagnosis as Bruce Willis.

And while Chyna said she did not watch all of Where Is Wendy Williams?, she told ET that she thinks it was important that it be made.

"I definitely think that for me, to be honest, I think it was definitely necessary to be made," she said.

Chyna continued, "I feel like things these, people actually do need to see it 'cause it is happening and it can really, honestly happen to anybody, you just never know, and hopefully, maybe this is gonna help other people to see 'cause I'm gonna tell you this, I did start it, it did make me upset 'cause the struggling with the alcohol like that was one of my things struggling with the alcohol."