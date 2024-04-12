Kyle Richards' Daughter Alexia Umansky Found Out About Parents' Separation from the News

Getty

Alexia Umansky is getting candid about her parents' separation.

"We found out from (an) article," the Buying Beverly Hills star said of how she learned her parents' 27-year marriage was coming to an end. "The news of my parents' separation came out before we had ever talked about it as a family internally."

While Alexia said that her family would normally brush off rumors and headlines like those under the carpet, this was different.

"We just kind of had a moment, we were like, 'We need to start talking,'" she recalled. "And the cameras were gonna be there anyway, so we just leaned in. And that was in July. So a lot has changed since then. But now we talked about everything."

The family's conversations about Richards and Umansky's split were eventually featured on television, in part on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, with the family delving deeper into they reasons behind the long-time couple's split on Buying Beverly Hills' second season.

"What was filmed was two of the four big conversations we've had as a family," Alexia, 27, shared. "We had one conversation when the news came out, but my sister Farrah wasn't there."

In addition to Alexia, the Bravo couple share daughters Sophia, 24, and Portia, 16. Umansky also helped raise Farrah, 35, whom Richards welcomed during her first marriage to Guraish Aldjufrie.

"So the next day when the cameras came, Farrah came and that was the first, full conversation as a family we had," she continued. "So that was as real as it gets, as honest and open as it gets, which is so crazy."

Alexia said her and her sisters felt "out of the loop" after learning more and more about what was going on in their own home from news outlets.

News of Richards and Umansky's separation was revealed in July following a People article, and while the pair initially shut down reports that they were divorcing, they did acknowledge that they had a "rough year" before later confirming their separation.