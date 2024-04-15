Woman Discovers Her Sister Has Been Secretly Slut-Shaming Her with Burner Instagram Account

Posting to the AITA forum on Reddit, OP claims to have then outed her sibling as an online bully to their whole family during a get-together.

A woman has taken to the internet for advice after outing her sister for allegedly being her online harasser.

The story, posted to the anonymous AITA (Am I The A--hole) forum on Reddit, featured some seriously juicy family drama.

While the tale of sibling rivalry was highly relatable, the age of all the participants left Redditors gobsmacked.

Read on to see how the whole thing played out.

The Original Post to the AITA Forum on Reddit

"I (25F) post a lot on IG," OP (a.k.a. the "original post") began. "I get some slut-shaming comments here and there, but I always brush them off as trolls or bitter people."

She then got into the meat of her tale.

"I was at a large family gathering Saturday night. My cousin (16F) and my sister (28F) were looking at Instagram on their phones," OP explained. "My cousin noticed that my sister has multiple accounts since she has a drop down menu button next to her username at the top. She clicked on it and asked my sister what’s [alternate account username] for. My sister looked flustered and said her friend set that up on her phone for some reason."

Of course that was not the end of it, as OP recognized that name.

"That username set off alarm bells. I went to one of my IG posts to check the comments and my suspicion was confirmed. That account wrote so many slut-shaming comments on nearly every one of my pictures. Here are a few examples of the comments: 'f**k you sl*t', 'ew plastic everywhere', 'water balloons on an emaciated girl lol'."

"I’m sad and surprised about this because my sister had been nothing but supportive and complimented me all the time. I looked at my sister and she was looking tense. She didn’t make any eye contact with me for several minutes," the shocked sibling shared.

"I was debating whether to out her in front of everyone or have a private conversation. I chose the latter. I asked her if I could see her outside. She said she had to use the restroom right that moment. I’m sure she was going to go in there and either delete those comments or that alternate account. So I resorted to outing her while there was still evidence."

This is when things took a turn.

"I asked her loudly why she wrote so many mean comments on my IG posts. She was hesitating big time and said her friend must have commented with that account," OP recounted. "I seriously doubt it. I showed everyone some comments she wrote. I asked my cousin to confirm if that’s the username she saw on my sister’s phone. She confirmed."

"Everyone was enthralled in the drama," she went on to write. "My mom asked my sister to tell us the truth, but my sister maintained her claim. I asked everyone who they thought really made those comments. About half the people agreed that the evidence point to my sister being guilty. The other half were silent."

"My sister called us all morons, stormed out the door and drove away. This was the main topic for the rest of the night. Everyone consoled me," OP concluded, adding, "It’s been over a day and we still haven’t heard anything from my sister. I didn’t try to reach out. Mom and dad both tried to reach her to no avail. I think I might even cut her out of my life if I don’t get a sincere apology."

"She's 28 years old??? Her behavior seems like she's still in high school" & Other Reddit Hot Takes

With readers getting only OP's version of events. it was impossible for the majority of Redditors to do anything other than express shock and support.

The highest rated comment observed: "You put it all out there, showed the evidence, and let the chips fall where they may. NTA [Not The A--hole]. Your sister's reaction? Well, let's just say it speaks volumes. Her denial and dramatic exit suggest she's feeling the heat. And now she's gone MIA, over something she claims she didn't do? Please! Nobody is believing her. I hope your family takes your side."

Then readers began zeroing in on the age of the apparent online bully.

"She is 28 and still creates fake accounts to write those comments to her OWN sister's post?" wrote one Redditor, while another added: "She's 28 years old??? Her behavior seems like she's still in high school."

Others still insisted it was more consistent with bad behavior from a child in middle school.

One Redditor said they could relate and had similar experiences -- but all while they were still children: "My sibling did this too, but that was when we were kids. Would find any online account I had and comment a bunch of slurs and insults either blatantly or with alts. I don't talk to them anymore, but I'm pretty sure they'd do it again if they found my accounts. They usually weren't even mad at me; they just enjoyed it. Sucks to grow up with these type of people, huh? Every time I hear someone discount the nature part of nature vs nurture I just shake my head."

Others made it clear OP shouldn't wait for an apology and just move on as the behavior was so appalling.