Dave Coulier Shares Emotional Voicemail From Bob Saget on Podcast with Kelly Rizzo

"Maybe someday you can pass along the same kind of compassion to someone you love," Coulier said.

Full House alum Dave Coulier shared a private and emotional voice message his former costar Bob Saget left him to his Full House Rewind podcast listeners.

The latest episode also had Saget's widow Kelly Rizzo stop by as a guest to reflect on the loss of her husband, who died in January 2022. However, Rizzo was not on the episode during the airing of the voicemail.

"The biggest hugger I ever knew was Bob Saget. He hugged everyone. If you were going through a tough time, Bob was there for ya," Coulier said towards the end of the episode. "When my brother Danny took his own life in 2021, Bob was the first person who called me and left a voicemail. It was an audio hug."

"I loved Bob and he loved me too. I'd like to close this episode by playing that voicemail message that Bob left for me," he continued, before adding the reason why he wanted to share the personal message.

In the voicemail, a tearful Saget can be heard encouraging Coulier to reach out at any point during the difficult time of his loss.

"I'm right here, 24/7, right now, right here. I love you, Dave. I'm so sorry, Dave. You loved him, I'm so sorry, so I'm here," Saget could be heard saying. "I'm here 24/7. Just call me anytime. Doesn't have to be now, can be a week. Whenever. I can just talk to you or listen. I love you so much."

Listeners of the podcast and fans of Full House left countless comments on Coulier's YouTube video sharing how much they loved hearing Saget's voicemail, with some saying it brought them to tears.

"Omg Dave that clip from Bob Saget made me cry. Love u all and send u a big hug as well," one commented.

"That voicemail had me crying. Good episode," another added.

Earlier in the podcast, Coulier thanked Rizzo for being there for his friend Saget, saying, "We were all so happy when you came into Bob’s life because he wasn't a happy camper. He wasn't, and you were the perfect person for him."