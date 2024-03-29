Is This The Most Offensive Picture You've Seen on The Internet?

Reddit

Advice for how to deal with this situation ranged from the extreme (cutting her foot off) to the mildly mischievous ... but everyone agreed this might be the worst thing ever to be posted online.

Making the rounds on social media the past few days has been an image many have called the most disturbing thing they've seen in a long while ... and with the year being 2024 that's saying a lot!

While just a foot in a sock is visible in the photo along with -- what becomes apparent upon closer inspection -- the leg of another person, people on the internet were outraged. Why all the fuss? Well, that foot apparently belongs to a passenger on an airplane ... and they're placing it on the armrest of the person seated in front of them.

Invasive? Yes. Gross? Yes. Worthy of chopping that sock-wearing woman's leg off? Absolutely not.

The internet, particularly Reddit dwellers where the image was first posted, indulged in playing out fantasies on how they would respond to such an egregious invasion of personal space.

The mock advice ranged from mild tickling to creepy, like this comment from one Redditor: "I'd rest my arm on their leg, slip my hand in the sock, and intertwine my fingers into them toes so it's like we're holding 'hands'. I can wash my hand but they cannot wash the memory."

When that lone comment got an overwhelming response, the "holding hands" commenter came back to add: "Thank you for all the upvotes. I promise I'm not this unhinged IRL."

While the most popular comment by a mile, simply advised: "Steal their sock, slip it right off, and act like you have no idea what they’re talking about. When they complain to the attendant they’ll have to explain they were resting their foot on the armrest and really think about what they did."

Another commenter suggested amputation as an option while someone else seemed to play out a Mr. Grey fantasy, advising: "Take a zip tie and strap the leg to the arm rest!"