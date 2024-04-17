Mom Left Sick 3-Year-Old Son to Die at Home So She Could Go Out Drinking: Prosecutors

Fox

"She received texts from her 8-year-old son, communicating concerns for the alleged victim's well-being. Despite that, she chose to stay out all night," the DA said, detailing how she left the severely ill child in the care of a 7 and 8 year old.

A mother in Chelsea, Massachusetts has been accused by the Suffolk County DA of leaving her sick 3-year-old son to die in the care of his young siblings so she could go out partying all night.

The 25-year-old mother, identified as Jennifer Prudencio, was arraigned last week in the Chelsea District Court, according to Boston 25 News. She was charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment of a child in the death of her son, Yael Guardado-Prudencio. A not guilty plea was entered on her behalf.

The deceased child was discovered unresponsive inside the mother's apartment in the morning hours of Sunday, April 7.

Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden told the court during Prudencio’s arraignment that the victim, Yael, had an established history of hemophilia and a seizure disorder. Furthermore, he had reportedly been vomiting, with blood, for a week leading up to his death. The DA also said the boy had experienced a significant fall during a seizure and had a bleeding wound on his face.

"The defendant had brought the child to seek medical care on two occasions (last) week," Prosecutor Audrey Mark said. "On the evening of Saturday, April 6, the child vomited again. The child also appeared pale."

Despite this, prosecutors said Prudencio still decided to leave Yael in the care of her two slightly older children, ages 7 and 8, so she could imbibe alcohol "for a number of hours" at a bar that Saturday night.

The DA went on to allege that Prudencio opted to not return home to her sick child and instead sleep over at her boyfriend's place in Somerville.

"The defendant told the 8-year-old she would be home soon," Prosecutor Audrey Mark stated.

Prosecutors also claimed that Prudencio’s 8-year-old texted her with grave concerns that night -- and went so far as to send his mother a video of Yael's severe condition.