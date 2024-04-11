Astrology Influencer Worried About Eclipse Stabbed Partner to Death, Threw Kids onto Freeway, Killing One: Cops

X

The "horrific" ordeal came to an end when influencer and recording artist Danielle Johnson -- who posted "THE APOCALYPSE IS HERE" online days before the incident -- drove her car into a tree, killing herself.

An astrology influencer and self-described recording artist with more than 100,000 followers on X is dead after allegedly killing her partner and her 8-month-old child in Los Angeles.

According to the AP, authorities believe 34-year-old Danielle Johnson is the woman behind the Ayoka account on X, on which she expressed her concerns about the eclipse days before the deadly incident.

"This eclipse is the epitome of spiritual warfare. Get your protection on and your heart in the right place," read one April 5 post which has been viewed more than 1 million times. "The world is very obviously changing right now and if you ever needed to pick a side, the time to do right in your life is now. Stay strong you got this."

"WAKE UP WAKE UP THE APOCALYPSE IS HERE," she wrote in another post that same day, which currently has 11 million views. "EVERYONE WHO HAS EARS LISTEN. YOUR TIME TO CHOOSE WHAT YOU BELIEVE IS NOW. IF YOU BELIEVE A NEW WORLD IS POSSIBLE FOR THE PEOPLE RT NOW. THERE IS POWER IN CHOICE. THERE IS POWER IN CHOICE!!!! REPOST TO MAKE THE CHOICE FOR THE COLLECTIVE."

Per police, Johnson, her partner Jaelen Chaney and her two children -- aged 8 months and 9 years old -- lived together. On April 8, the day of the eclipse, Chaney and Johnson "became involved in a verbal altercation that escalated into Johnson becoming violent, stabbing Chaney, who succumbed to his injuries at scene."

Johnson then allegedly "fled" the scene with her two children and, around 4:30 AM that morning, was seen driving on the 405 freeway "when the two children were expelled from the vehicle while it was moving." LA Times reported Johnson "shoved her oldest daughter out of the car" while the 9-year-old girl was holding onto the infant; while the older child sustained "moderate injuries" and was treated at a nearby hospital, the baby was pronounced dead at the scene.

Driving "in excess of 100 miles per hour" in Redondo Beach, Johnson then allegedly "collided with a tree" and did not survive the crash.

LAPD didn't respond to the incident until after the crash.

Chaney's body was discovered around 7:35am after neighbors observing an open door of his apartment was open and did a welfare check. Authorities then linked the murder, freeway incident and Johnson's final crash.

Though Johnson appeared distraught about the impending eclipse, police aren't linking the event with the crimes just yet "because we just don't know why she did what she did."

"We've taken all the facts we can, but without being able to interview her and without having something more tangible than a post on X, I don't know how much weight you can give to somebody (saying) there's an apocalypse and attribute it to one of the most horrific murders we've had in LA," LAPD Lt. Guy Golan told AP. "How many people wrote about it and didn't go out and murder somebody?"