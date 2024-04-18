Rainn Wilson Reunites 'The Office' Cast To Help Him Sell Pillows

Getty / YouTube / AT&T

"For years, my voice has been putting people to sleep," Wilson said. "My mom, my wife, my therapist, so I decided to cash in."

The Office had a reunion... Well, kind of.

Rainn Wilson -- who plays Dwight -- enlisted some of his old castmates to help him sell a pillow for a new AT&T commercial.

"For years, my voice has been putting people to sleep," Wilson says as Jenna Fischer, who played secretary Pam, films him walking through their pillow start-up company's office. The pillow has a speaker inside which plays Wilson's voice to help people sleep.

"My mom, my wife, my therapist, so I decided to cash in," he adds. "Tomorrow, International Sleep Day, at 10 a.m., we launch my product into the world."

Craig Robinson, who played Darryl Philbin, checks in on Wilson as he is testing out the pillow before the site launches.

"It's a pillow with a speaker in it!" Robinson summarizes for Wilson during the filming of his pillow ad.

It looks like Fischer's taken on a new role in her career as social media manager for Wilson's new product, while Robinson does cybersecurity -- with his feet on the desk.

Fresh off of her appearance on The Masked Singer, Kate Flannery's role is "just here for the Internets" as she comments on the speed and reliability of the AT&T network while downloading a stack of episodes of a true crime show to watch at work. Much like his role as Kevin in the hit television series, it is unclear what Brian Baumgartner does at Wilson's pillow start-up.