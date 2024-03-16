Travis Kelce and Barry Keoghan Meet Up Backstage at Justin Timberlake Concert -- See the Photo!

Getty

Keoghan is reportedly dating Sabrina Carpenter, who is one of the opening acts featured on Kelce's girlfriend Taylor Swift's Eras Tour.

It's an Eras Tour boyfriend meet-up!

On Wednesday, Travis Kelce and Barry Keoghan met up backstage at Justin Timberlake's free concert in Los Angeles, as shown in a photo shared by Keoghan on his Instagram Stories on Friday.

Kelce, is, of course, in a relationship with Taylor Swift, while Keoghan is reportedly dating singer Sabrina Carpenter, who is one of the opening acts on Swift's Eras Tour.

In the photo, Keoghan, 31, and Kelce, 34, can be seen throwing up a peace sign and rock on sign, respectively, as they posed for a photo together at Timberlake's show.

"When BK met TK 🙏🏻🙏🏻," Keoghan wrote over the shot, below.

Both Kelce and Keoghan have been spotted in Los Angeles recently.

The Kansas City Chiefs player has been spending time with Swift, 34, who is on a break from her international Eras Tour after completing a series of shows in Singapore. Kelce and Swift attended Madonna's Oscars afterparty last Sunday, according to TMZ.

The couple first sparked romance rumors over the summer, and confirmed their romance in late September when Swift attended a Chiefs game. The pair have been publicly supporting each other ever since, with the pop star appearance at many of her beau's games, including the Super Bowl, and Kelce supporting Swift at several Eras Tour concerts.

Meanwhile, as for Keoghan and Carpenter, 24, they have been romantically linked since December when they sparked dating rumors went they were seen together in a parking lot. The Saltburn actor and the "Nonsense" singer continued to fuel rumors when were spotted out in Los Angeles for pre-Valentine's Day date night in February.

The rumored couple appeared together at the Vanity Fair Oscar party last Sunday, with the pair posing for photos next to one another on the red carpet. They were also seen together inside the party as shown in the photo, below.