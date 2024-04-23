Video Shows Alleged Beating of School Bus Driver by Mom Accusing Her of 'Talking S--t' About Daughter

Mesa Police Department

"Hey, I heard you were talking s--t to my daughter," says the irate mom -- before throwing punches and attempting to pull the driver off the bus by her hair.

A Mesa, Arizona mother is facing assault charges after she allegedly attacked her daughter's school bus driver in front of a group of children.

Hermenegilda Marquez, 27, is accused of giving a beating to a 64-year-old bus driver dropping off children on Thursday, April 11. The Mesa Police Department released video of the incident to the public, blurring most of it, likely to protect the identities of all the children around as the wild incident unfolded.

The footage begins with a group of children getting off the bus, many of them saying goodbye to the driver, before a woman -- later identified by police as Marquez -- can be heard off-camera shouting, "Hey, I heard you were talking s--t to my daughter."

"Were you talking s--t to my daughter?" Marquez, wearing a pink top, then repeats, as she forces herself onto the vehicle. The driver responds by telling her, "No! Get off the bus! Get off my bus, lady!"

"I heard you were talking s--t to my daughter. Come on, get off the f--king bus!" the angry mother repeats, as the driver says, "There was nothing said to anybody."

After Marquez leaves the bus, other parents could be heard yelling, with some complaining about where the driver had opened the doors to let off the kids. As the yelling continues, Marquez then barges back onto the vehicle, again asking, "You talking s--t to my daughter?!" before she begins striking the driver, who begins to scream.

In a probable cause affidavit obtained by TooFab, police described the footage by saying it shows Marquez "slapping the victim repeatedly in the head and face before closing her hands into fists and continuing to pummel the victim with both hands."

Eventually, a man, later identified as Marquez's boyfriend, pulls her off the bus.

"As she is being pulled from the bus, the defendant grabs the victim's hair with both hands and nearly pulls the victim from the driver seat, but the seatbelt prevented the victim from falling out of the seat," said the report. "During the assault, the victim said that she was struck in the head and her hair was pulled. The victim also reported that after the assault, her pacemaker began to shock her."

Per authorities, 11 children were still on the bus when the alleged assault occurred.

In a media release, the Mesa Police Department confirmed the victim had "minor injuries" when they responded, claiming Marquez "fled the scene" by the time they arrived.

The driver told police she was a substitute that day and doesn't normally drive that route, claiming she did not know either Marquez or her child and "had not said anything to anyone."

Marquez wasn't arrested until April 17 and "invoked her right to legal counsel and declined to be interviewed by investigators." Per police, "The defendant was shown video of the attack on the bus and was told that because she was on video committing the assault, she would be charged with a felony, but she showed no emotion upon hearing this."