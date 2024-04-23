Candace Cameron Bure Says She 'Almost Died' On Fuller House Set After Scary Stunt Gone Wrong

Getty

Candace Cameron Bure is looking back at a scary time on the Fuller House set.

The 48-year-old revealed she "almost died" while filming stunts for the reboot of the classic '90s sitcom.

It all went down when the zipline on an American Ninja Warrior-inspired obstacle course malfunctioned and nearly fell on her.

"I went through the course and at the end, I zip-lined diagonally the length of the living room and then I landed on a platform," Bure explained to costars Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber on their How Rude, Tanneritos! podcast. "But during rehearsal, the rig was not set up correctly and there was no safety stop on the end of it."

She continued, "When I landed off the zip line and stopped. The whole mechanism -- which is all metal and very, very heavy -- slid right off the track and came right next to my head within an inch."

The scary incident was one Bure's co-stars remembered all too well, with Sweetin noting that the machinery dented the floor and broke the set's stairs.

"If I just even shifted my weight the tiniest bit, it would have probably broken my neck, like landed right on top of my head," Bure explained. "The stunt guy was fired. And [the director] was like, 'We're not doing this stunt. Like, redo the whole set, because we're not doing that stunt anymore.'"

Bure also recalled co-star Scott Weinger's reaction to seeing the rig almost fall on her, adding he "couldn't even get a word out because it happened within one second."

Since the show wrapped, Bure has shifted to more family and faith-based content via the Great American Family network -- a move that proved to be controversial.

Bure looked back on the nearly career-ending move on her own podcast, calling it one of the biggest punches she's experienced in Hollywood to date.

"I've taken punches before in my industry but it was at a level I hadn’t experienced yet, and it's been very challenging," she said on the Candace Cameron Bure Podcast. "Cancel culture is very real and they were trying to cancel me."

"So when I had a lot of these bullets kind of hit me in the last year or so, they've been a really big challenge to me personally, to my heart, to my character, to my relationships, to my jobs," she added. "You have to be ready for some of those fiery darts to be thrown at you in a bigger public platform."

As for her own marriage, Bure said in a separate interview with Us Weekly that that hasn't been all smooth sailing either, telling the outlet that she and husband, Valeri Bure, have weathered their own storms over their nearly three-decade marriage.

"No one has a perfect marriage," Bure said. "There are trials along the way, but I'm grateful we've stuck through them."

Bure credits "a lot of love and respect for each other," for the longevity of their union, adding. "Really [it's] by the grace of God [we're still together], because you go through ups and downs."