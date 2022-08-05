Candace Cameron Bure Laughs As She Receives a JoJo Siwa PR Gift Amid Drama

Instagram

"Coincidence? Just weird timing? I don't know."

Candace Cameron Bure just received quite an interesting package in the mail.

Amid her ongoing drama with JoJo Siwa, the actress shared a video on her Instagram Stories, in which she revealed that she was sent a JoJo Siwa-themed craft set in a PR package. In the clip, Candace, 46, laughed as she showed the gift, and pointed out the "weird timing" of the package.

"I just found this really funny. There's a PR company that sent me a gift," the "Fuller House" star said, before showing the gift in the box, which is a colorful diamond painting set that includes a canvas of a cartoon version of JoJo.

Alongside the gift, Candace received a note that read: "Hope you love this JoJo Siwa x @DiamondArtClub gift,"

"Coincidence? Just weird timing? I don't know," she continued in the video. "But it looks really cute and when one of my goddaughters comes over, we are gonna do this."

The saga between Candace and JoJo, 19, began last month after the latter named the former the "rudest celebrity" she's ever met in a TikTok video, which ignited a back-and-forth on social media. JoJo's comment stemmed from an apparently unpleasant encounter she had with Candace at a "Fuller House" premiere after-party when she was a kid. During their run-in, which they've both confirmed, Candace declined to take a photo with JoJo, who was 11 at the time.

Following JoJo's initial TikTok video, Candace shared a video to Instagram in which she said she and JoJo spoke on the phone about the drama. Candace explained what happened from her point of view and shared why JoJo had targeted her.

"She actually didn't want to tell me because she said it's so silly, she felt bad and that's why it just wasn't a big deal to her," the Hallmark star explained. "But then [JoJo] said, 'I met you at the 'Fuller House' premiere when I was 11 years old, and we were all on the red carpet. I had come up to you and said, 'Can I have a picture with you?' and you said to me, 'Not right now.' And then proceeded to do what you were doing and take pictures with other people on the red carpet."

"I kind of broke your 11-year-old heart, I didn't take a picture with you! I feel crummy," Candace added, before apologizing to the social media personality. "JoJo, I'm so sorry!"

Shortly after, JoJo went on to open up about her side of the story that led to her calling the actress the "rudest" celebrity she'd ever met -- and she never meant for any of this to become a thing.

"I had a rough experience when I was little," JoJo said in a video obtained by Page Six. "I was 11, and I was a big, big fan, and I wanted to take a picture with her, and it wasn’t a good time for her."

In another clip obtained by Page Six, the Nickelodeon alum spoke more about the alleged snub and her conversation with Candace, claiming that former "The View" panelist "didn't share all the details of the meeting."

"It was one of those memories that little 11-year-old me was stuck with," JoJo said.

She confirmed the alleged snub went down at the "Fuller House" premiere after-party, adding, "I was okay with that, but then when I turned around and looked back, she was taking pictures with other kids. And that's what made me really, really upset."

"It's just one of those memories that whenever you're little, somebody says something to you, and you just never forget it as long as you live -- I think we've all had that moment -- and I feel like this was that moment for me."

The "JoJo Goes" star confirmed that she and Bure did have a 10-minute conversation on the phone, in which the latter apologized. "We talked, it was cool, it was nice," she added.

Meanwhile, both Candace and JoJo have each had a family member weigh in on the drama. Candace's daughter, Natasha, called out JoJo in a since-deleted Instagram Story, accusing her of being "so sensitive" and to "grow up."

And earlier this week, JoJo's mom, Jessalynn Siwa, shared an Instagram post in which she detailed her version of what she claims went down during the now-infamous encounter between JoJo and Candace.

In the post's caption, the "Dance Moms" alum appeared to throw shade at Candace, who had posted a Bible verse on her Instagram Stories after fans speculated she was the one JoJo named as the "rudest celebrity" the young star had met.