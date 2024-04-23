Why Mila Kunis And Ashton Kutcher Won't Return for That '90s Show Season 2

Netflix

While Jackie and Kelso were on the Netflix revival's first season, don't expect to see them return for Season 2

It was a hard "no" from Mila Kunis when asked about the prospect of her and husband Ashton Kutcher returning to That 90's Show, despite the positive reception from fans.

The couple, who played Jackie and Kelso on the hit television sitcom That 70's Show, appeared in the first season of the Netflix revival -- but apparently won't be back for the already-confirmed second season.

"No. I mean, we did our thing and they introduced our son in the show and that was, you know." Kunis said when asked whether they'd be back by Entertainment Tonight at the 25th anniversary celebration for Family Guy at Paleyfest.

While Jackie and Kelso won't be back, Kunis' Family Guy costar Seth Green -- who was also in the same interview -- interjected to say he would be guest starring on That '90s Show for Season 2.

"I've already done an episode of it, and I’m going back to do another one," Green said.

Green had a recurring role on That '70s Show, playing Mitch Miller, the nemesis of Topher Grace's Eric Forman.

That '70s Show ran for eight seasons on Fox with a total of 200 episodes.

The spinoff is set in 1995 and is from original creators Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner. Season 1 followed Leia (Callie Haverda), the daughter of Eric and Donna, and Jay (Mace Coronel), the son of Kelso and Jackie, as well as their group of friends -- Gwen (Ashley Aufderheide), Nate (Maxwell Donovan), Nikki (Sam Morelos) and Ozzie (Reyn Doi).