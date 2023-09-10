Danny Masterson Victim, Social Media Blast Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis Apology Video

Instagram

One of the victims Danny Masterson was convicted of assaulting lashed out in response to Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' apology video for sending letters of support to the judge prior to sentencing for their That 70s Show co-star.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis released a video on Saturday in an attempt at some damage control and clarity after it was revealed the couple had sent letters of support prior to their That 70s Show co-star Danny Masterson's sentencing on two counts of forcible rape.

Now, the video itself is eliciting even more backlash, including from one of Masterson's victims. While both women remained anonymous throughout the trial, one of them has nevertheless come forward with a statement received by journalist Yashar Ali.

The woman known as Jane Doe #1 aka Jen B purportedly wrote, per a post shared to Ali's X (formerly Twitter) account, "This video was incredibly insulting and hurtful. My hope is that they learn radical accountability and the importance of self-education to learn when to keep their privilege in check -- especially Ashton, who claims to work with victims of sex crimes. And as to Mila, I can only think of 'Times Up.'"

Jane Doe #1 aka Jen B, one of the women Danny Masterson was convicted of raping, just texted me her reaction to Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' video:



"This video was incredibly insulting and hurtful. My hope is that they learn radical accountability and the importance of… https://t.co/2S9IwA6n5k — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 9, 2023 @yashar

In their apology video, Kutcher and Kunis explained that their intention was never to discredit the accusers in the case or stand against the guilty verdict reached. They said they were asked by his family to offer character testimonies in an effort to seek mercy ahead of sentencing. Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison.

"We support victims," Kunis said at one point in the apology video. "We have done this historically through our work and will continue to do so in the future."

"The letters were not written to question the legitimacy of the judicial system or the validity of the jury’s ruling," she said. "They were intended for the judge to read. And not to undermine the testimonies of the victims or re-traumatize them in any way."

"We would never want to do that. And we are sorry if that has taken place," Kutcher added.

"Our heart goes out to every single person that has ever been a victim of sexual assault, sexual abuse or rape," Kunis concluded their statement.

Christina Ricci was one of those who appeared to take aim at the apology, though she never named names, with a scathing indictment on her Instagram Stories.

"So sometimes people we have loved and admired do horrible things," she wrote. "They might not do those things to us and we only know who they were to us but that doesn't mean they didn't do the horrible things and to discredit the abused is a crime."

"People we know as 'awesome guys' can be predators and abusers," she went on. "It's tough to accept but we have to. If we say we support victims -- women, children, men boys -- then we must be able to take this stance."

She went on to talk about her personal experience on both sides of these "awesome guys" before concluding her message, "Believe victims. It's not easy to come forward. It's not easy to get a conviction."

Ricci was certainly not alone in her negative reaction to the discovery of the support letters, or the subsequent apology video. Here's just a sampling of social media reactions, with many believing the couple are more sorry their letters were made public.

Here's to Christina Ricci for positively WRECKING Aston Kutcher and Mila Kunis for tacitly denying Danny Masterson is a serial rapist (and giving a half assed non apology) without ever addressing them directly. A queen. pic.twitter.com/UhfqyXG5eu — Cooper (@Cooperstreaming) September 10, 2023 @Cooperstreaming

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are very, very sorry that the character letters they wrote in support of Danny Masterson went public. And here they have offered the most sincere apology that actors can muster on short notice. pic.twitter.com/DspASCvF6V — StrictlyChristo 🇺🇦🌻 (@StrictlyChristo) September 10, 2023 @StrictlyChristo

Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis' "apology" for writing their character statements for Danny Masterson was pathetic. They aren't sorry for supporting a rapist. They are only sorry it was made public. — *Kym* (@AR_Kymmers) September 9, 2023 @AR_Kymmers

did y’all catch the part of Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis’s “apology” where they said they’re sorry IF ?



yeah. Me too. — Susanna Jech Paul (@SusannaJechPaul) September 10, 2023 @SusannaJechPaul

So emotional over the Ashton Kutcher/Mila Kunis video 🥹 Best example I've ever seen of an unrehearsed, heartfelt apology. Rewatching it for the ninth time and tears are just streaming down my face 😭 — Still here, but also laurenflans@bsky.social (@LaurenFlans) September 10, 2023 @LaurenFlans

The Kutcher Kunis “apology” is so emblematic of people caught out doing things behind the scenes they assume no one will ever find out about that are antithetical to what they publicly espouse 😒 https://t.co/sj6l8zgeSy — Jennifer Barnett (@jenzerb) September 10, 2023 @jenzerb

The Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis “apology” video has to be the worst example of scripted, PR lead backtracking. You defended a convicted, serial rapist and got caught doing so. Vile. — Daniel (@rrcdan) September 9, 2023 @rrcdan

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis can keep their fake apology.



We’re not carrying deceptive energy into 2024. — RazzLi (@razzli_) September 10, 2023 @razzli_

imagine ashton kutcher and mila kunis making it SO obvious that the only thing they’re sorry about is that their letters became public knowledge. them taking turns to act sincere in their obviously scripted apology was so icky — kellie (@gnsfrhnds) September 9, 2023 @gnsfrhnds

ashton kutcher and mila kunis would not have apologized had the letters not been made public resulting in instant backlash. their apology is for being caught supporting a predator. they would have kept on supporting and defending him if the public couldn’t see it. — g➖ (@gxuosi) September 9, 2023 @gxuosi

Kudos to Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis for their apology and willingness to learn from their past actions. 👏 — The Haves Family (@Thehavesfamily) September 10, 2023 @Thehavesfamily

This so called apology from Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis would have, kind of, made "sense" if they wrote to the judge BEFORE Danny was declared guilty... But nopes they knew all the details and STILL wrote the "Hey I know he raped women but he's a good dude" letters... Uff! https://t.co/C6yVbDgDlU — A.J Raven (@tempest071990) September 9, 2023 @tempest071990

I’m absolutely baffled by Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis’s ‘apology’ video because absolutely nothing they say makes the situation any better?? — Stephanie Soteriou (@StephanieRiou) September 10, 2023 @StephanieRiou

I'm so grossed out by that "apology" video I just saw by Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis



So you thought only the judge would be able to read those letters...? Yet you're still on the victims sides always? Which is it? — kel (@kelly_fornia) September 9, 2023 @kelly_fornia