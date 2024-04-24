Drew Barrymore's Night with New Kids on the Block's Jordan Knight Was 'Every Girl's Fantasy'

CBS / Getty

"You didn't think that was where it was going," said Barrymore, sharing the story with Knight's bandmate Donnie Wahlberg.

Drew Barrymore has detailed a memorable evening she spent with New Kids on the Block singer Jordan Knight.

On Tuesday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the host was joined by Jordan's bandmate Donnie Wahlberg and his Blue Bloods co-star, Bridget Moynahan, where she opened up about her night with Knight.

"I thought about a night that I remember walking through a sea of girls at a hotel on the Sunset Strip," Barrymore shared. "And, it was in the late eighties, early nineties and I got to go into Jordan Knight's hotel room and, and it was like, literally, I was getting to live out every girl's fantasy."

"All we did was he played the keyboard and about three in the morning, I left and went home," she then revealed, calling the ordeal "the loveliest, most chaste evening of my life."

That, of course, came as a bit of a surprise to her guests and studio audience.

"You didn't think that was where it was going," she said to Wahlberg, Moynahan and cohost Ross Mathews -- before cracking, "I know that wasn't where I wanted it to go I think at the time."

Knight went on to marry Evelyn Melendez in 2004 and have been together every since. They share two sons together.

Barrymore married Tom Green in 2001; however, the pair split in 2002. The actress and talk show host was then married to Will Kopelman from 2012 to 2016.