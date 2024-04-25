Man Calls 911 on Himself, Says 'Father-In-Law Is Going to Kill Me' After Murdering Wife: Cops

Tarrant County Jail/Facebook

Christopher Robertson's brother made a horrific discovery after finding his sibling "extremely intoxicated" at home and smelling "a strong foul odor" coming from the bedroom.

A man in Fort Worth, Texas called 9-1-1 on himself and allegedly confessed to murdering his wife -- all while exclaiming his slain partner's father was "going to kill me."

Christopher Robertson has been charged with murdering wife Kristlynne Robertson, after police responded to the couple's home on April 12 in the middle of the night and found a woman, later identified as Kristlynne, "wrapped up inside a blue tarp."

One of the responding officers, according to an arrest warrant obtained by Law&Crime, noted the woman "appeared not to be wearing a shirt and there was blood on her skin and there appeared to be a bruise or mark on the right side of her neck."

The officer then spoke with Robertson's brother, who was the one who initially called police to the home. He said he had been gone "for several days" and came back to the house to find his brother "extremely intoxicated." He allegedly said he saw his brother "walk into his bedroom at which time he smelled a strong foul odor" and trip over something, before seeing Kristlynne's body. The brother got Christopher out of the house, called for help and even removed a handgun from Robertson's bedroom "and placed it in his room for safe keeping," according to authorities.

When homicide detectives responded to the scene, Robertson was "too intoxicated to understand what I was saying or provide a meaningful response," reads the arrest warrant.

After executing a search warrant on the home, the tarp was removed from Kristlynne's body and medical examiners later determined she had been shot on the lower left side of her face, with bullet fragments still inside her head and no apparent exit wound. Officers also obtained the gun from Robertson's brother.

Around noon the next day, the Fort Worth Police Department then received a 911 call from Robertson, who allegedly said, "My father-in-law is going to kill me," "I actually killed his daughter," and "I killed his daughter." He also provided his address, name and the name of the victim, before detectives returned to the home.

That's where, according to police, he "admitted to shooting his wife one time and stated that he wanted to go to jail." He handed over another gun, which he said he used to shoot his wife.

He's currently being held at the Tarrant County Jail on $100,000 bond.

According to FOX 4, family members said Kristlynne was the mother of five children.