Child Hears 'Monster' In the Walls, Leading to Shocking Discovery

TikTok

"What nightmares are made of. The whole situation haunts me," says the homeowner after sharing a video to TikTok viewed nearly 7 million times in just two days.

When a child living in a 100-year-old farmhouse thought she heard "monsters" in the walls in the middle of the night, her mother immediately thought the worst.

"I listen to way too much true crime to not think there was a body at first," TikTok user Ashley Massis Class, who goes by @ClassAshley on the app, explained in the comments of a video which has now been viewed more than 6.5 million times in just two days.

In the short video set to the popular "Oh no" sound, Cass showed a thermal image from her child's bedroom room with the caption, "When your daughter has been hearing 'monsters' in the walls." The image makes it pretty clear there's something back there, before she revealed what was really going on.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

"Turns out it was 50,000 bees buzzing," she wrote, as video shows the insects flying around the room after a piece of the wall was removed.

"What nightmares are made of ... The whole situation haunts me," she said of the video, which has been flooded with comments from viewers after the footage went viral.

"I thought it was like a man living in your wall. So I'm relieved it's bees. 😂," wrote one viewer, before another joked, "Candyman lives there."

"Welp. time to move. pack your toys kids were going for a ride," added another, before Class responded, "If it’s not a concrete wall I don’t know if I trust it 😅"

"How scared were you when you saw that there WAS something that looked like the shape of a person behind the wall 🤣🤣💀" asked someone else, before the homeowner replied, "I listen to way too much true crime to not think there was a body at first."

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Speaking with PEOPLE about the incident, Class explained she and her husband didn't believe their daughter at first, saying they had just watched Monsters, Inc as a family and thought she was referring to monsters being in her closet, like in the movie. They also believed she was possibly "regressing," since they had recently welcomed a baby.

It wasn't until Class and her husband noticed bees entering their attic that they called pest control and learned there were some honeybees, which are considered endangered.

"Beekeeper and beekeeper" told them that none of the bees were in the home after patching up a hole in the attic -- until one eventually saw a bee going through the floorboards. They pulled out the thermal camera, leading to the discovery in her daughter's bedroom.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

"There were streams of bees, and the wall where he hit was oozing honey. But it looked like blood because it was really, really dark, running down my daughter's pink walls. It looked really strange," she told the outlet.

Eventually, 50,000 bees were removed, including the queen and a chunk of honeycomb. With the queen gone, Class said "a couple of thousand" of remaining bees have died -- but they were assured by the beekeeper "that what has been saved is significant versus what's been lost." The beekeeper also told the homeowners it looked like they had been there for about eight months.

The incident has led to major damage in the farmhouse, which Class said amounts to about $20,000 thanks to the hole in the wall, which now has to be re-insulated and sealed, while wires -- which were covered in honey -- have to be redone as well.

See more from Class' ongoing saga below:

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.