11 Musicians Who Have Performed With Their Kids On Stage

From Blue Ivy to Apple Martin these celeb kids wowed audiences

When musicians are on the road, they sometimes get the chance to surprise audiences with a special guest performer -- and sometimes they’ve got a pretty close connection to their on stage collaborator!

On some very special occasions, these famed musicians have invited their own children to accompany them for a song or two, much to the delight of fans. And when these gifted kids hit the stage, they easily prove that musical talent runs in the family!

Find out which celebrity kids have joined their parents on stage…

Beyoncé has been making music with her daughter Blue Ivy since she was just a baby so it only makes sense to have her daughter join her on stage. Following Blue’s feature on Bey’s song “Brown Skin Girl” from the “The Lion King” companion album, they got the chance to perform it together in early 2023. Blue took the stage with her mom to perform the duet during a concert in Dubai.

Then, once Beyoncé kicked off her Renaissance World Tour later in the year, Blue took the stage to show off her dance moves. During Bey’s shows in Paris and London, Blue joined Beyoncé’s dancers for their choreographed routine during “My Power” and “Black Parade.”

“My beautiful first born 🙏🏾 I’m so proud and thankful to be your mama. You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel,” Beyoncé wrote on Instagram after Blue’s performances.

2. Jennifer Lopez & Emme

Jennifer Lopez’s child Emme made their on stage debut in a big way. When Jennifer was on her It’s My Party Tour in 2019, Emme joined her on stage to duet “Limitless” in front of a packed audience. Then when Jennifer performed at the Super Bowl the following year, Emme made an appearance to help their mom belt out “Let’s Get Loud.” Most recently, they took the stage together at a gala, where Jennifer gave them a sweet introduction.

“The last time we performed together was in a big stadium like this and I ask them to sing with me all the time, and they won't. So this is a very special occasion. They are very, very busy. Booked. And pricey," Jennifer said on stage. "They cost me when they come out. But they're worth every single penny because they're my favorite duet partner of all time.”

3. Pink & Willow

Pink’s daughter Willow has picked up all of her mom’s talents, from singing to aerial acrobatics! In 2021, Pink and Willow released their first duet “Cover Me in Sunshine” -- and then got the chance to perform it together live at the Billboard Music Awards. Not only did Willow sing alongside her mom but she also performed an incredible aerial routine. Pink gushed about her daughter’s performance while accepting an award later that evening, saying “Willow nailed it!”

4. Alicia Keys & Egypt

Alicia Keys’s son Egypt has taken after his mom and is now a talented pianist. In 2019, the mother-son duo made their live performance debut when Alicia had Egypt accompany her performance of “Raise a Man.” Looking back, Alicia admits she was so nervous for him that she forgot to practice herself.

“That moment was the first time that he performed with me on stage, and I remember being completely so wrapped up in him being okay because I asked him to do it…I was so nervous for him that I remember at midnight the night before the show, I realized I hadn't even practiced. I remember all of this and I'm sitting there watching it with him and just…how I feel about him and seeing his growth and watching him go on stage and just completely own -- it just hit me like a ton of bricks,” Alicia explained.

5. Mariah Carey & Monroe

Mariah Carey has often shared singing videos with her twins, Moroccan and Monroe, but she got the chance to make her live performance debut with Monroe at a holiday concert in 2022. The mother-daughter duo took the stage to sing “Away in a Manger” together and Mariah couldn’t help but gush about Monroe.

"This is my baby girl, here. Eleven years ago, I got the greatest gift. You know what, I don’t have birthdays, but the birthing day was the greatest gift ever, when I had my twins Roc and Roe,” Mariah said on stage. “This is our first duet. Alright, this is a beautiful, beautiful hymn called ‘Away in a Manger.’ We’ve been working on this one for a minute.”

6. Chris Martin & Apple and Moses

Chris Martin’s children, Apple and Moses, have inherited musical talent from their dad and have even performed with him on a few occasions! Back in 2016, both Apple and Moses joined Chris on stage during a charity event in Malibu, where they each got their moment in the spotlight while their dad backed them up.

Then, later that year, Apple and Moses got the chance to join Chris on stage during Coldplay’s set at Glastonbury, where the duo sang back up on “Up&Up.”

7. Billy Joel & Alexa Ray and Della Rose

Billy Joel’s daughter Alexa Ray has become a star in her own right so it only makes since that the pair have performed together. The duo have taken the stage on numerous occasions including a 2019 performance at Madison Square Garden where they sang a duet of “New York State of Mind.” At the end of the performance, Billy’s then four-year-old daughter Della Rose also joined the pair on stage to help sing “Happy Birthday” to her dad.

8. Dave Grohl & Violet

Dave Grohl’s daughter Violet is an aspiring musician and has performed with him on quite a few occasions. In 2018, they took the stage together at a charity event where Violet sang a cover of Adele's “When We Were Young,” while Dave backed her up on guitar. The duo even collaborated on Foo Fighters’ song “Nausea,” which they released in 2021.

Most recently, Violet performed with Dave at a tribute concert for the late Taylor Hawkins where she performed a cover of Jeff Buckley’s “Last Goodbye.”

Miley Cyrus has become a major celebrity but it was her dad Billy Ray Cyrus who was a music superstar before her! When she was just a little girl, she took the stage with him on a few occasions, once singing “Holding On To A Dream” together during a televised performance. Not long after, Miley was cast on “Hannah Montana” and the pair were performing duets like "Butterfly Fly Away" and "Ready, Set, Don't Go."

While Miley went on to pursue a solo career, the pair reunited on stage in 2019 when Billy Ray joined her at Glastonbury to perform “Old Town Road.”

10. Billie Joe Armstrong & Joey and Jakob

Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong has passed his musical talent on to both of his sons, Joey and Jakob. They’ve each had the chance to take the stage with their dad and they once teamed up to join him for a cover of “I Think We're Alone Now” on “The Late Late Show,” filmed live in their recording studio.

More recently, Jakob jumped on stage to perform “She” with Green Day during their set at Shaky Knees Festival.

11. Andrea Bocelli & Matteo and Virginia