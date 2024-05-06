The Most Hilarious Memes From the 2024 Met Gala

From Zendaya to Bad Bunny and more, these stars got the meme treatment after stepping onto the Met Gala steps.
The Met Gala kicked off on the first Monday in May in style, with co-chairs Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lopez and Zendaya among the first to hit this year's cream and green carpet.
This year's theme -- "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" -- is a nod to fashion history. The Metropolitan Museum of Art's exhibition theme -- curated and organized by The Costume Institute -- will feature 250 items from its permanent collection displayed in a new, innovative way.
And the celebs definitely put their interpretations of this year's theme on display, but the internet, of course, is undefeated, and wasted no time turning this year's attendees into memes.
For some of these years most LOL moments, check out the memes below.
Bad Bunny
Arriving on the carpet early as one of the evening's co-chairs, Benito drew inspiration from from bull fighters, renaissance artists and ancient ocean explorers with his look. Donning a Maison Margiela that was positively medieval, the internet couldn't help but give him a hilarious nickname for fashion's big night out: the "prince of chaos."
Bad Bunny, a Tudor prince of chaos, kickstarted the Met Gala 2024 https://t.co/ZFGicOGfqL— British GQ (@BritishGQ) May 6, 2024 @BritishGQ
Why Bad Bunny chewed everyone up lol— That’sSoDiamanté (@CancerGroovey) May 6, 2024 @CancerGroovey
Bad Bunny looks like an evil jester— dey (@nighto_) May 6, 2024 @nighto_
Bad Bunny…— Its Mona! (@MonaMelanated) May 6, 2024 @MonaMelanated
Whatcha gon' do with all that junk
All that junk inside your trunk? 🤭 pic.twitter.com/lDm2Kue7qt
Gwendoline Christie
Gwendoline Christie stunned i an magical, burgundy ensemble, but it was her gravity-defying hairdo that had the internet talking. Many compared the look to that of The Hunger Games' Effie Trinket, and we've gotta be honest... they're not wrong!
rip effie trinket you would’ve loved the met gala pic.twitter.com/k20z3x9e4H— mags⸆⸉ 🤍 (@swiftcarys) May 6, 2024 @swiftcarys
evil effie trinket be like https://t.co/pCH60dpNbK— chico bento no shopping (@thewizardfrog) May 6, 2024 @thewizardfrog
effie trinket?!?!!!! https://t.co/nTJwQzBxLg— b (@DIVINEFXMININE) May 6, 2024 @DIVINEFXMININE
welcome back effie trinket https://t.co/o00TcoXdUi— rita lina (@ivyxpop) May 6, 2024 @ivyxpop
Zendaya
Christie wasn't the only one to get the Effie Trinket comparison, with social media comparing Zendaya's look to that of The Hunger Games escort of the District 12 tributes.
the veil, the bird on her shoulder, the enchanted fruit pieces??? 😭 and the dramatic makeup?? like come on Z give me Effie Trinket!!!!! https://t.co/XmjHVbrkiv— capricorn cowgirl (@compliTAYted) May 6, 2024 @compliTAYted
Effie trinket is GAGGINGGGG https://t.co/TNl663hnEF— shart devil (@doingthewermtoo) May 6, 2024 @doingthewermtoo
EFFIE TRINKET WHY ARE YOU ON THE FLOOR ??!!!!!! https://t.co/7HZvEsaQqW— haley🕷️ (@starkscinema) May 6, 2024 @starkscinema
This is soooo Effie trinket coded https://t.co/FvB0KONajj— ART’ ATTACK🎾 (@Ctrlc24) May 6, 2024 @Ctrlc24
See more memes from the Met Gala below!
pretending to not care Blake Lively isn’t there to save the night #MetGala pic.twitter.com/LaJKnWvrmh— ᴍᴇɢ🫐 (@blackxunicorns) May 6, 2024 @blackxunicorns
I knew it was AI cause she would never serve this good lol https://t.co/m22p41wnta— Miki Minach 🤍 (@bloodymermaidz) May 6, 2024 @bloodymermaidz
some men do deserve rights #MetGala pic.twitter.com/3zQWvLyfYB— Taylor Banks (@MsTaylorBanks) May 6, 2024 @MsTaylorBanks
RIP Marie Antoinette. You WOULDN'T have messed up on the theme at this year's #MetGala. pic.twitter.com/dc01zts0tx— Ellen Walker MA (RCA) (@EllenFWalker) May 6, 2024 @EllenFWalker
Both of my personalities trying to coexist together #MetGala pic.twitter.com/bWmQ4lJUEm— Abhay Rana (@Abheythere) May 6, 2024 @Abheythere
THE THEME IS GARDEN OF TIME. WHAT IS SO HARD ABOUT THAT? #MetGala pic.twitter.com/uYEobJwVBK— anna wintours sunglasses (@raquel2e) May 6, 2024 @raquel2e
That’s how Disney would design their vilain in the 90s #MetGala pic.twitter.com/GtahScTPeD— Funsmash (@Funsmash2) May 6, 2024 @Funsmash2
They look like District One tributes #MetGala pic.twitter.com/nSkBoDhauC— H. (@halcaida) May 6, 2024 @halcaida
How I want the world to treat me.#MetGala pic.twitter.com/lA926bCizx— ℛ𝓊𝒷𝓎 (@Glimpseofruby) May 6, 2024 @Glimpseofruby
Doja Cat at bed, bath, and beyond…#MetGala pic.twitter.com/9u7PfR2JFF— Mansi (@mannyQKiya) May 6, 2024 @mannyQKiya
the men at the #MetGala this year pic.twitter.com/Ou2adFiV8z— KG (@_kashkashmoney_) May 6, 2024 @_kashkashmoney_
lana del rey is giving folklore forest pic.twitter.com/X00yEXVPrp— Christina KEEN 🐶🦆🦫🐢🦥 (@christinakeen89) May 6, 2024 @christinakeen89
I'm trying to move through life like Karol G on the way to the met gala pic.twitter.com/tQmqkqRzHm— Lucas Villa (@myprerogative15) May 6, 2024 @myprerogative15
not now sweetie, mommy is refreshing her twitter a million times a minute to see Rihanna at the Met#MetGala #Rihanna pic.twitter.com/ICrf8EsOlb— ATLEGANG (@4tlegang) May 6, 2024 @4tlegang
Me after showering with my clothes on in the gym locker room 🤣🤣🤣 #MetGala #MetGala2024 #DojaCat pic.twitter.com/po3bjZQedZ— Jeo (@Jeojuniorrrr) May 7, 2024 @Jeojuniorrrr
Kim Kardashian’s perfect date is May 6th, all she needs is a light jacket #MetGala pic.twitter.com/j2tV64PqGl— Taylor Banks (@MsTaylorBanks) May 7, 2024 @MsTaylorBanks
call an ambulance but not for me. pic.twitter.com/C4X7eYYFnf— aidan (@AlDANS_) May 6, 2024 @AlDANS_
Sabrina Carpenter with no Espresso in sight 👀 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/sWI6pkBGLB— BuzzFeed UK (@BuzzFeedUK) May 7, 2024 @BuzzFeedUK