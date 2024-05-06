The Most Hilarious Memes From the 2024 Met Gala

Getty

From Zendaya to Bad Bunny and more, these stars got the meme treatment after stepping onto the Met Gala steps.

The Met Gala kicked off on the first Monday in May in style, with co-chairs Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lopez and Zendaya among the first to hit this year's cream and green carpet.

This year's theme -- "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" -- is a nod to fashion history. The Metropolitan Museum of Art's exhibition theme -- curated and organized by The Costume Institute -- will feature 250 items from its permanent collection displayed in a new, innovative way.

And the celebs definitely put their interpretations of this year's theme on display, but the internet, of course, is undefeated, and wasted no time turning this year's attendees into memes.

For some of these years most LOL moments, check out the memes below.

Bad Bunny

Arriving on the carpet early as one of the evening's co-chairs, Benito drew inspiration from from bull fighters, renaissance artists and ancient ocean explorers with his look. Donning a Maison Margiela that was positively medieval, the internet couldn't help but give him a hilarious nickname for fashion's big night out: the "prince of chaos."

Bad Bunny, a Tudor prince of chaos, kickstarted the Met Gala 2024 https://t.co/ZFGicOGfqL — British GQ (@BritishGQ) May 6, 2024 @BritishGQ

Why Bad Bunny chewed everyone up lol — That’sSoDiamanté (@CancerGroovey) May 6, 2024 @CancerGroovey

Bad Bunny looks like an evil jester — dey (@nighto_) May 6, 2024 @nighto_

Bad Bunny…

Whatcha gon' do with all that junk

All that junk inside your trunk? 🤭 pic.twitter.com/lDm2Kue7qt — Its Mona! (@MonaMelanated) May 6, 2024 @MonaMelanated

Gwendoline Christie

Gwendoline Christie stunned i an magical, burgundy ensemble, but it was her gravity-defying hairdo that had the internet talking. Many compared the look to that of The Hunger Games' Effie Trinket, and we've gotta be honest... they're not wrong!

rip effie trinket you would’ve loved the met gala pic.twitter.com/k20z3x9e4H — mags⸆⸉ 🤍 (@swiftcarys) May 6, 2024 @swiftcarys

evil effie trinket be like https://t.co/pCH60dpNbK — chico bento no shopping (@thewizardfrog) May 6, 2024 @thewizardfrog

Zendaya

Christie wasn't the only one to get the Effie Trinket comparison, with social media comparing Zendaya's look to that of The Hunger Games escort of the District 12 tributes.

the veil, the bird on her shoulder, the enchanted fruit pieces??? 😭 and the dramatic makeup?? like come on Z give me Effie Trinket!!!!! https://t.co/XmjHVbrkiv — capricorn cowgirl (@compliTAYted) May 6, 2024 @compliTAYted

EFFIE TRINKET WHY ARE YOU ON THE FLOOR ??!!!!!! https://t.co/7HZvEsaQqW — haley🕷️ (@starkscinema) May 6, 2024 @starkscinema

See more memes from the Met Gala below!

pretending to not care Blake Lively isn’t there to save the night #MetGala pic.twitter.com/LaJKnWvrmh — ᴍᴇɢ🫐 (@blackxunicorns) May 6, 2024 @blackxunicorns

I knew it was AI cause she would never serve this good lol https://t.co/m22p41wnta — Miki Minach 🤍 (@bloodymermaidz) May 6, 2024 @bloodymermaidz

RIP Marie Antoinette. You WOULDN'T have messed up on the theme at this year's #MetGala. pic.twitter.com/dc01zts0tx — Ellen Walker MA (RCA) (@EllenFWalker) May 6, 2024 @EllenFWalker

THE THEME IS GARDEN OF TIME. WHAT IS SO HARD ABOUT THAT? #MetGala pic.twitter.com/uYEobJwVBK — anna wintours sunglasses (@raquel2e) May 6, 2024 @raquel2e

lana del rey is giving folklore forest pic.twitter.com/X00yEXVPrp — Christina KEEN 🐶🦆🦫🐢🦥 (@christinakeen89) May 6, 2024 @christinakeen89

I'm trying to move through life like Karol G on the way to the met gala pic.twitter.com/tQmqkqRzHm — Lucas Villa (@myprerogative15) May 6, 2024 @myprerogative15

not now sweetie, mommy is refreshing her twitter a million times a minute to see Rihanna at the Met#MetGala #Rihanna pic.twitter.com/ICrf8EsOlb — ATLEGANG (@4tlegang) May 6, 2024 @4tlegang