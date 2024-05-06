The Most Hilarious Memes From the 2024 Met Gala

Fashion By TooFab Staff |
Getty

From Zendaya to Bad Bunny and more, these stars got the meme treatment after stepping onto the Met Gala steps.

The Met Gala kicked off on the first Monday in May in style, with co-chairs Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lopez and Zendaya among the first to hit this year's cream and green carpet.

This year's theme -- "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" -- is a nod to fashion history. The Metropolitan Museum of Art's exhibition theme -- curated and organized by The Costume Institute -- will feature 250 items from its permanent collection displayed in a new, innovative way.

And the celebs definitely put their interpretations of this year's theme on display, but the internet, of course, is undefeated, and wasted no time turning this year's attendees into memes.

For some of these years most LOL moments, check out the memes below.

Bad Bunny

Arriving on the carpet early as one of the evening's co-chairs, Benito drew inspiration from from bull fighters, renaissance artists and ancient ocean explorers with his look.  Donning a Maison Margiela that was positively medieval, the internet couldn't help but give him a hilarious nickname for fashion's big night out: the "prince of chaos."

Gwendoline Christie

Gwendoline Christie stunned i an magical, burgundy ensemble, but it was her gravity-defying hairdo that had the internet talking. Many compared the look to that of The Hunger Games' Effie Trinket, and we've gotta be honest... they're not wrong!

Zendaya

Christie wasn't the only one to get the Effie Trinket comparison, with social media comparing Zendaya's look to that of The Hunger Games escort of the District 12 tributes.

See more memes from the Met Gala below!

Met Gala 2024: Every Must-See Look from Fashion's Biggest Night View Photos