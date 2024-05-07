Teyana Taylor Estranged Husband Iman Shumpert Reacts to Met Gala Look: 'She Ate'

Getty

The former NBA basketball player also shared a few comments to her look, while insisting he wasn't being "messy."

Teyana Taylor's estranged husband Iman Shumpert may not have joined her on the red carpet at the Met Gala -- but he definitely saw her ravishing red look.

The 33-year-old stunner attended the "Super Bowl of fashion" on Monday night, wearing a flower-covered red dress from The Blonds which featured a high slit. She paired the look with long, tussled blonde locks and large gold earrings -- and was easily one of the best dressed of the night.

Agreeing with that sentiment was Shumpert, who took to X shortly after her arrival to subtweet his ex.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"Yeah you ate ... but I ain't tellin you that s--t," he wrote, not tagging Teyana or even mentioning her directly. That being said, it's pretty clear to whom he was referring, as follow up posts specifically addressed Taylor's look -- including a retweet of a fan post reading, "That she did!!!! The power of that blonde hair lil red dress combo!"

After someone told him to "keep it 100," Shumpert defended his tweet by responding, "lol it was a cute way to say she kilt it. But people don't laugh enough in life."

Someone else called him "messy," with Shumpert admitting, "Asf but they was promoting all the wrong fits. Couldn't stand for it."

When another follower asked, "so why you tell us, bookie?", he replied, "Obviously so y’all can tell her ... and I don't have to ... Are yall goofy or yall just fw me."

He also defended himself by retweeting someone who wrote, "Lmao the reactions to this are crazy to me because I feel like if he was being 'a hater' he wouldn't say this where she and everyone else could see it .... ????? but maybe I'm trippin???"

Back in September, Taylor revealed the couple separated.

"In all fairness, Iman and I are separated and have been for a while. To be 1000% clear, 'infidelity' ain't one of the reasons for our departure," she said at the time. "We are still the best of friends, great business partners and are one hell of a team when it comes to co-parenting our 2 beautiful children. Most importantly we are FAMILY & in the 10yrs together, 7yrs married we ain't ever played with or about THAT."

"The only reason I’m even sharing THIS part of the chat is because the narratives are getting a little out of hand & it's unfair to all parties involved," she added. "I hope this provided some clarity for y'all."