You Won't Believe How Much Michael Shannon's Met Gala 'Chip Bag' Cost

While there's no doubt the Balenciaga accessory has a striking resemblance to a regular bag of potato chips, it costs much more than an average bag of Lays one would grab at the grocery store.

Sorry, elegant clutches, but Michael Shannon won the best purse award at the 2024 Met Gala -- and, despite appearances, it cost a pretty penny.

During fashion's biggest night on Monday, the actor looked suave as he hit the Met Gala carpet in a black, double-breasted tuxedo designed by Balenciaga. However, it was a bright yellow, unique accessory also from the luxury fashion house stole the show: a purse that looked just like a regular bag of potato chips.

According to Balenciaga's official website, the "Chips Bag" retails for $1,850 -- yes, nearly $2,000!

Per the description, the purse is made from "glossy calfskin," and features "aged-silver hardware." The item also comes in three different designs -- and flavors: yellow, blue, and red. The yellow bag, which Shannon carried, features "cheese and onion" flavored chips on the front, while the blue and red bags are "salt and vinegar," and "spicy chili"-flavored chips, respectively.

And it's safe to say Shannon's accessory was a fan-favorite at the Met Gala, with social media users taking to X to praise the Oscar nominee for carrying such a fun item on the red carpet.

However, there were many people who thought Shannon brought a real bag of chips to the event, and apparently didn't know it was a Balenciaga accessory. In their defense, in some photos, Shannon's hand covered the designer's name and since the purse design is so close to a real bag of chips, it's understandable why some assumed the 99 Homes star brought snacks with him.

Read on for how fans reacted to Shannon's accessory!

Obsessed with Michael Shannon's Balenciaga cheese + onion potato chips. Why that flavor? How much was he paid? What's inside that bag! #MetGala pic.twitter.com/JCZZCdDoNP — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) May 7, 2024 @chrissgardner

Why is Michael Shannon carrying a bag of chips at the Met Gala? pic.twitter.com/6IUfjnK8C7 — celebitchy (@celebitchy) May 7, 2024 @celebitchy

Michael Shannon bringing a bag of chips to the #Metgala is such a mood pic.twitter.com/5dB3O2V16G — SΞAN (@Seanlofficial) May 7, 2024 @Seanlofficial

I think Michael Shannon is just offering the #MetGala photographers chips. Never change, king. — Amanda (@Scamandalous) May 7, 2024 @Scamandalous

Why did MICHAEL SHANNON BRING A BAG OF SNACKS I NEED TO KNOW??!! https://t.co/1w8LH2P1ln — Lizbeth Meza (@Lizbeth_Meza95) May 7, 2024 @Lizbeth_Meza95

When you think Michael Shannon brought snacks to the #MetGala , only to find out it’s a Balenciaga clutch made to resemble a bag of potato chips. 👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/NkRzYBy4aZ — ⓈⒶⓇⒶⒽ 🤍 (@becooltoyou) May 7, 2024 @becooltoyou

Michael Shannon showing up to the met gala with what looks like a chip bag is so hilarious 🤣 #MetGala #MetGala2024 pic.twitter.com/oRXjMI7gAf — 𝙶𝚒𝚜𝚎𝚕𝚕𝚎✖️✖️//💥⏳🥀🐉 DBD ERA🔍💀 (@giselleb1234) May 7, 2024 @giselleb1234

All day I've been wondering what the big deal is about the Met Gala, and why we should care who is there and what they're wearing. Then I saw a picture of Michael Shannon who brought his own bag of chips, and I love it. pic.twitter.com/epR6wdH6WQ — Raj Chamberlain (@ChamberlainRaj) May 7, 2024 @ChamberlainRaj

The theme of the 2024 Met Gala was "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," and the dress code was "Garden of Time." The Metropolitan Museum of Art's exhibition theme -- curated and organized by The Costume Institute -- will feature 250 items from its permanent collection displayed in a new, innovative way.