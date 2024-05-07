Kim Kardashian's Met Gala Outfit Explained: Why She Wore 'Gap Sweater' Over Corseted Look

Getty

Fans were confused after Kardashian struggled to walk up The Met steps in her figure-hugging custom gown and a casual grey sweater.

Kim Kardashian is used to dividing the internet -- and she has done it again following her appearance at the 2024 Met Gala at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art.

As she walked -- or shuffled -- up the The Met steps, viewers at home were left gob smacked at the size of the 43-year-old's waist and one eyebrow-raising accessory: a grey sweater.

Kardashian revealed to Vogue the inspiration behind her look as, "the wildest night of my life in a garden and I just ran out and grabbed my boyfriend's sweater and threw it on and had to get to work. And my hair is all messed up."

The grey sweater became a contentious issue online, with many accusing Kardashian of ruining the outfit with the piece.

"THE CARDIGAN MESSED THE WHOLE LOOK UP AND THE HAIR SHOULD’VE BEEN UP," one commenter exclaimed on Kardashian's Instagram.

While another wrote, "What's with the gap cardigan?"

Meanwhile, another user quipped, "Kim's dress had to have broken somehow bc there's no way that ugly a-- rag of a sweater was part of it."

Though many were puzzled by the coverup, a few people pointed out that her custom Maison Margiela Couture dress was styled similarly during the design house's most recent runway show.

it’s a part of the most recent Margiela couture collection. The gown itself is custom, but the shape of it & the ideas it pulls from were apart of the same collection as the sweaters.

Hunter Schafer wore one (with a Margiela look) for the premiere of her movie Cuckcoo https://t.co/1QUhk4Y3s5 pic.twitter.com/oX3lB2ZbpP — The Molson Twins (@bigqueeridiot) May 7, 2024 @bigqueeridiot

Her hair stylist Chris Appleton shared a tidbit about Kardashian's hair to Live From E!, "This is the most intense day of the year by far," he told the publication.

"The story was, imagine she's in the garden and her hair has kind of got tousled and it was braided but it came loose," Appleton continued.

"That's why we did the undone braid. I literally did it seconds before she walked out actually. Her hair was kind of down. I just was like, if I do it any other way it's just gonna look really neat."

As for her super snatched waist, that also got people talking.

"Girl... slay. But where did you put all your internal organs???," one commenter said.

While another asked, "How r u breathing tho (sic)."

The SKIMS founder did have some supporters in her corner.

Khloe Kardashian left a positive comment on her sister's Instagram, "I am NOT WELL." Longtime friend La La Anthony commented, "W😍😍😍😍WWWWWWW😍😍😍," while Ciara left a number of fire emojis.

Jonathan Cheban a.k.a Food God also commented, "That dress is INSANE. WOW."